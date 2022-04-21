JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy Revised, Age and Application Number To Be Considered

JEE Main 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the tie-breaker policy for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022. The authorities have mentioned these changes in the JEE Main information brochure. The authorities have introduced age and application numbers in ascending order to be considered for the tie-breaking policy in JEE Main.

Earlier in 2021, NTA removed the age factor but this year they have brought back this as the criteria for breaking ties. This year, the JEE Main session 1 is scheduled to be conducted from 20th to 29th June whereas session 2 is slated to be held from21st to 30th July 2022.

New Changes in JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has brought back the age factor as one of the criteria for breaking ties in JEE Main 2022. The NTA was following this till 2020 but, it scrapped the age criterion from the tie-breaking policy last year. The NTA has made another amendment in the tie-breaking policy of JEE Main which is application numbers in ascending order.

This means if two candidates secure the same marks or percentile in the entrance examinations and their ties cannot be resolved using other methods, the one who applied for the exam before will be given priority in the merit list. The agency will be using the age limit and application numbers as two criteria for determining the ranks.

JEE Main 2022 Tie-Breaking Policy

To avoid a tie-between two candidates in JEE Main, the NTA calculates their scores up to seven decimal points. However, if the tie remains after calculating scores up to seven decimal points, the NTA uses a tie-breaking policy. Check below -

Score in Mathematics, followed by

Score in Physics, followed by

Score in Chemistry, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Mathematics, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Physics, followed by

Candidate with less ratio of a number of attempted incorrect answers in Chemistry, followed by

Older in Age, followed by

Application Number in ascending order

