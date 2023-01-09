JEE Main 2023: Education Minister Responds to Congress MP's Plea on Eligibility, Check Details Here

JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023: The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that the request for one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria of JEE Main 2023 and JEE Advanced 2023 examination has been sent to the relevant authorities for the necessary action. Mr. Pradhan was responding to letters sent by Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram.

In the letter, Mr. Pradhan thanked Mr. Chidambaram for his letter regarding the one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria for the students appearing for the JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations in 2023. He further said that the matter has been sent to the relevant concerned authorities to take necessary action.

The Education Minister @dpradhanbjp @EduMinOfIndia has responded to my letter requesting immediate relaxation in the eligibility criteria for #JEE2023. I hope the Govt will look into the requests and concerns of aggrieved students. https://t.co/yEvp5BktLU pic.twitter.com/ZbLGPovOTP — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) January 7, 2023

However, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram had written a letter to the Education Minister Mr. Dharmendra Pradhan for one-time relaxation in the eligibility criteria of JEE Main and Advanced students as students have faced several issues during JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 exams.

Congress MP also mentioned that both the sessions of the JEE Main and Advanced 2022 exams which were held in June-July and August respectively, were spoiled due to technical issues. Many students couldn't make it to the exam as their examination centre got changed at the very last moment, without any information. He further added that many candidates also experienced errors in their results and response sheets.

However, this was the last attempt for students who cleared their Class 12 examination in 2020 and for those who graduated in 2021, said Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram in his letter. He further added said that the JEE Advanced 2022 was their last attempt at the IIT entrance test and requested that the eligibility criteria to appear in these competitive exams should be relaxed for a one-time measure.

JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2023 Eligibility

As per the recent updates, those candidates who have cleared their Class 12 examination in 2021, and 2022 or now appearing for it can take JEE Main 2023.

Whereas there is no age limit for JEE Main 2023, students are required to fulfill the age criteria set by universities/institutions for admissions.

However, the National Test Agency (NTA) has also brought back the 75% marking rule for admission into Engineering programmes after qualifying in JEE Main exam.

Candidates are required to score a minimum of 75% marks (at least 65% for ST, SC category) in their 10+2 final exam, to qualify in JEE Main, Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and all other CFTIs (Centrally Funded Technological Institutions).

As per the recent updates, this rule was removed from JEE Main 2020, 2021, and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The basic requirement to get admission into JEE Main-based government Engineering colleges is the All India Rank secured in the entrance exams along with a Class 12th pass certificate.

