JEE Main 2023 Exam Date For Sessions 1 and 2 Expected This Week, Know List of Top IIIT Colleges Here

JEE Main 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 dates for sessions 1 and 2 soon. As per media reports, NTA official has stated that NTA JEE Main 2023 notification and exam dates will be released by this week. However, no notification regarding the same has been released yet. Once available, candidates can check the JEE Main 2023 exam dates at nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per media reports, the JEE Main 2023 exam is expected to be conducted twice - January and April. However, the NTA has not yet released JEE Main 2023 notification regarding the IIT JEE Main number of attempts. Every year lakhs of candidates appear for the JEE Main examination and only a few are able to qualify for the next stage.

JEE Main 2023 To Be Held Twice

Going as per the updates, it is expected that like last year, JEE Main will be held in two sessions. Many candidates who are willing and preparing to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam are demanding to conduct the first attempt in the month of April. While they are waiting for the official notification, going by the information, it can be said that about 4 months are left for the JEE Main exams.

The JEE Main 2023 qualified candidates can take admission to undergraduate (BTech and BArch) programmes offered at national institutes- Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), others.

JEE Main 2023 - Top IIIT Colleges for B.Tech Admission

S.No. Name of Colleges 1 Indian Institute of Information Technology Guwahati 2 Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur 3 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad 4 Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology & Management, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh 5 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kota, Rajasthan 6 Indian Institute of Information Technology Kilohrad, Sonepat, Haryana 7 Indian Institute of Information Technology Sri City, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh 8 Indian Institute of Information Technology Vadodara, Gujarat 9 Indian Institute of Information Technology, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh 10 Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Nagpur

