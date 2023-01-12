    JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The National Testing Agency will be closing the JEE Main 2023 application window today. Candidates applying for the JEE Main 2023 session 1 examinations can visit the official website to complete the application process.

    Updated: Jan 12, 2023 09:25 IST
    JEE Main 2023 Applications 2023
    JEE Main 2023 Applications 2023

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration and Application window today - January 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the January Session (Session 1) of the JEE Main 2023 exams can visit the official website of JEE Main and complete the registration and application process. 

    To register for JEE Main 2023, candidates applying are required to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link given. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to complete the JEE Main 2023 online application form and submit the application fee. 

    JEE Main 2023 January Session registration and application process is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for JEE Main 2023. 

    JEE Main 2023 Session 1 - Click Here

    How to Apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

    The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration and Application link is available on the official website of NTA. candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registrations for the entrance exam

    Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023 

    Step 2: Click on the Session 1 Registration link and enter the required details

    Step 3: Login using the Registration details provided

    Step 4: Complete the application form with all required details

    Step 5: Upload the necessary academic certificates and other documents

    Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration fee and click on the final submission link

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Fake Circular Claiming Exam Postponement on Social Media, Check Details Here

    What After JEE Main 2023 Applications

    After the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application process concludes, according to the schedule the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website by the third week of January 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023. 

    Also Read: JEE Main 2023: Eligibility rule of 75 Percent Relaxed, Check Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories