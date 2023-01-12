JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Registrations to Close Today, Apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registrations: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration and Application window today - January 12, 2023. Candidates appearing for the January Session (Session 1) of the JEE Main 2023 exams can visit the official website of JEE Main and complete the registration and application process.

To register for JEE Main 2023, candidates applying are required to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link given. After completing the registration process, candidates will be able to complete the JEE Main 2023 online application form and submit the application fee.

JEE Main 2023 January Session registration and application process is available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given below to register for JEE Main 2023.

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 - Click Here

How to Apply for JEE Main 2023 Session 1

The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration and Application link is available on the official website of NTA. candidates can follow the steps provided here to complete the registrations for the entrance exam

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main 2023

Step 2: Click on the Session 1 Registration link and enter the required details

Step 3: Login using the Registration details provided

Step 4: Complete the application form with all required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary academic certificates and other documents

Step 6: Submit the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Registration fee and click on the final submission link

What After JEE Main 2023 Applications

After the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Application process concludes, according to the schedule the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website by the third week of January 2023. The JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Examination will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, 2023.

