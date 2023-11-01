JEE Main 2024 Applications Soon, Check Syllabus, Exam Pattern Details Here

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the JEE Main 2024 exam syllabus soon. According to reports, NTA Director Subodh Kumar, the syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exam is likely to have fewer topics. The JEE expert committee is looking into reducing the entrance exam syllabus after the CBSE and several other boards revised the syllabus from classes 9 to 11 during the COVID 19 pandemic.

According to reports, the current batch of class 12 students appearing for the CBSE and other state boards studied the reduced syllabus from class 9 to 11 due to the pandemic. It must also be noted that class 10 board exams were not conducted in 2021 and these students will now be appearing for the class 12 exams with the reduced syllabus in 2024. The JEE Main syllabus in the previous year remained the same despite the reduction in class 11 and 12 syllabus for the boards.

The National Testing Agency is yet to release the official syllabus for the JEE Main 2024 exams. It is likely that the topics which are no longer a part of the class 11 and 12 curriculum will be removed from the syllabus for the 2024 exams. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams in 2024 will be able to check the syllabus through the link given on the official website for JEE Main.

JEE Main Exam Dates

According to the official notification released, the National Testing Agency will be conducting the JEE Main exams in two sessions. The first session of the exam will be held in January 2024 while the second session will be held in April 2024. Session 1 exams will be conducted from January 24 to February 1, 2024 while session 2 will be conducted from April 1 to 15, 2024.

JEE Main 2024 Exam Pattern

The JEE Main 2024 exams will be conducted in the online mode. There will be a total of three papers which include JEE Main Paper 1 for BTech. Paper 2A for BArch and Paper 2B for BPlan. While the BPlan paper will be offline the remaining ezams will be conducted in the online mode. The questions will include multiple choice and numerical questions. The detailed exam pattern to be followed for the JEE Main 2024 exam will be announced soon.

JEE Main 2024 Registrations

The registration link for the January 2024 session 1 exams is expected to begin soon. The National Testing Agency will be releasing the detailed notification regarding the JEE Main 2024 exams. Candidates appearing for the 2024 session exams are required to complete the registration process through the link provided on the official website. Following the registrations, students can complete the online application form and submit the required fee.

