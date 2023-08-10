JEE Main 2024 session 1 likely in February, NTA to release exam calendar soon at nta.ac.in

  1. Home
JEE Main 2024 Dates Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main dates 2024 for session 1 soon. Once available, candidates can check the JEE Main exam date 2024 at: jeemain.nta.nic.in. Those who have passed their class 12th or are appearing can apply for the JEE Main 2024 exam. Check updates here

Updated: Aug 10, 2023 15:46 IST
JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar for all the entrance exams at nta.ac.in. This calendar will include the scheduled dates for the upcoming year’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam dates for session 1. As per media updates, the JEE Main 2024 for session 1 is likely to be held in February. However, NTA has not announced any official notification regarding this. 

As soon as NTA announces JEE Main 2024 dates, the registration window will also be activated for the candidates. JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam held twice a year for admission to institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), along with Institutions/Universities recognised by participating State Governments.

JEE Main 2024 Highlights

The JEE Main 2024 is likely to be held in February next year for session 1. Candidates can check the table below to get an idea about IIT JEE: 

Particulars

Details

Examination Name

Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main)

Conducting Body

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Purpose of Examination

Admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs and a qualifying test for JEE Advanced

Category

Undergraduate (UG) Exam

Level of Exam

National Level

Number of Sessions

Mode of Examination

Paper-1: Computer-based test

Paper-2:

Mathematics and Aptitude - computer-based test

Planning section (B.Plan) - computer-based test

Drawing test (B.Arch) - pen-and-paper-based exam

Mode of Application

Online

Official Web Portal

jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Who can register for JEE Main 2024? 

NTA releases the JEE Main exam dates along with the notification. Candidates willing to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main must check the eligibility criteria as prescribed by NTA. They can go through the JEE Main eligibility criteria provided below. However, it is based on the previous year's details. Once JEE Main 2024 notification releases, it will be updated: 

  • Age Limit - The officials have not prescribed any age limit to apply for JEE Main.
  • Qualifying Exam - To be eligible for JEE Main, candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examinations from a recognised board. 
  • Subjects Required - The candidates should have qualified in 5 subjects - Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject or Any other subject. 
  • Also, in 2023, candidates were relieved from the obligation to appear in both sessions. Instead, those who opted to participate in multiple sessions had their best JEE Main scores taken into account for the preparation of merit lists and rankings. 

