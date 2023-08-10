JEE Main 2024 session 1 likely in February, NTA to release exam calendar soon at nta.ac.in

JEE Main 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the exam calendar for all the entrance exams at nta.ac.in. This calendar will include the scheduled dates for the upcoming year’s Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) exam dates for session 1. As per media updates, the JEE Main 2024 for session 1 is likely to be held in February. However, NTA has not announced any official notification regarding this.

As soon as NTA announces JEE Main 2024 dates, the registration window will also be activated for the candidates. JEE Main is a national-level engineering entrance exam held twice a year for admission to institutions like NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), along with Institutions/Universities recognised by participating State Governments.

JEE Main 2024 Highlights

The JEE Main 2024 is likely to be held in February next year for session 1. Candidates can check the table below to get an idea about IIT JEE:

Particulars Details Examination Name Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Purpose of Examination Admission into NITs, IIITs and CFTIs and a qualifying test for JEE Advanced Category Undergraduate (UG) Exam Level of Exam National Level Number of Sessions 2 Mode of Examination Paper-1: Computer-based test Paper-2: Mathematics and Aptitude - computer-based test Planning section (B.Plan) - computer-based test Drawing test (B.Arch) - pen-and-paper-based exam Mode of Application Online Official Web Portal jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

Who can register for JEE Main 2024?

NTA releases the JEE Main exam dates along with the notification. Candidates willing to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Main must check the eligibility criteria as prescribed by NTA. They can go through the JEE Main eligibility criteria provided below. However, it is based on the previous year's details. Once JEE Main 2024 notification releases, it will be updated:

Age Limit - The officials have not prescribed any age limit to apply for JEE Main.

Qualifying Exam - To be eligible for JEE Main, candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examinations from a recognised board.

Subjects Required - The candidates should have qualified in 5 subjects - Language, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry/Biology/Biotechnology/Technical Vocational Subject or Any other subject.

Also, in 2023, candidates were relieved from the obligation to appear in both sessions. Instead, those who opted to participate in multiple sessions had their best JEE Main scores taken into account for the preparation of merit lists and rankings.

