JEE Main Result 2022 July Session (Soon): Know How to Download NTA JEE Mains Scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022 July Session (Soon): With the release of NTA JEE Main 2022 Answer Key yesterday, all decks have been cleared for the declaration of JEE Main 2022 Results. As per the latest update, the National Testing Agency is all set to declare the NTA JEE Main July Result 2022 for the Session 2 of the engineering entrance exam. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed by NTA, the JEE Main July session result 2022 is likely to be declared by 6th or 7th August 2022 as per the latest details. Similar to what was done for Session 1, the NTA JEE Main Result Scorecard 2022 will be declared online and made available to the candidates online via the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Where to check JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Results?

As mentioned above, the declaration of JEE Main Result 2022 for July Session will be done by the exam authority online. The NTA JEE Main 2022 Scorecard will be released by NTA on official website and made available to the candidates online via the exam portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. In addition to these websites, students are also advised to keep checking the following portals to get latest news and information about JEE Main 2022 July Result:

Details Required to Check JEE Main 2022 Results

JEE Main July Result 2022 will be declared by the NTA online and it will be made available to the students as a digital scorecard. To access and download JEE Main Result Scorecard, candidates will be required to enter their login credentials - application number and date of birth on the official website. The details required to check JEE Main Result 2022 will be provided on the exam admit cards that have been issued to the students prior to the Phase 2 Exam. Therefore, candidates are advised to keep their JEE Main 2022 Hall Ticket ready in advance to avoid any last-minute problems or issues.

How to Download NTA JEE Mains Result Scorecard via jeemain.nta.nic.in?

With over 6.8 lakh candidates, who have appeared for the engineering entrance exam, waiting for the declaration of NTA JEE Main 2022 Result, it is quite possible that the official website may crash and suffer from technical problems. Therefore, it is important for candidates to be aware of the checking procedure for JEE Main 2022 Results in advance. Candidates can go through the steps listed below, to understand the procedure for downloading NTA JEE Main Result Scorecard.

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll Down to the candidate activity section on this page

Step 3: Find and click on 'URL 1 : Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2_Paper 1' Link

Step 4: Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth as notified on the admit card

Step 5: Enter the security pin displayed on the screen

Step 6: Verify all the details and submit it on the website

Step 7: In response, the JEE Main 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 8: Download the JEE Main July Result Scorecard in PDF document

Step 9: Take printout of the same for future reference

