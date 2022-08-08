JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 (Declared): Check JEE Main 2022 Results for July Session at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Result 2022 Session 2 (Declared): Putting an end to the long and anxious wait of the aspirants, NTA has finally declared the JEE Main 2022 Result for the Session 2 Exam. As per the latest update, the NTA JEE Main July Result was declared on 7th August 2022 during late night hours. Similar to the approach taken earlier, the NTA JEE Main 2022 Result was published online and declared in the form of a digital scorecard that was offered to candidates who appeared for the test in July. Such candidates can now check, access and download JEE Main Session 2 Results directly from the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below, from where direct JEE Main Result Scorecard can be downloaded easily:

URL 1 : Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1

URL 2 : Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1

JEE Advanced 2022 Cut-off Based on JEE Main BE/BTech Score

The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Scorecard released today contains important information about the candidate’s performance in the entrance examination. Another important piece of information that has been shared in the JEE Main 2022 Scorecard is the JEE Advanced 2022 Cut-off for the IIT JEE Entrance Examination. As per reports coming in right now, the JEE Advanced 2022 Cut-off Total Score based on Paper 1 (BE/BTech) is as follows:

Category Rank / Score Common Rank List (CRL) 88.4121383 Gen-EWS 63.1114141 OBC - NCL 67.0090297 SC 43.082096 ST 26.7771328 Category PwD 0.0031029

How to check JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result online?

Taking into account the convenience factor for the candidates, the exam authority has published JEE Main 2022 July Results online on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Scorecard can be easily downloaded by candidates by visiting the official website and scrolling down to the candidate activity section. Here, candidates will be fin link for ‘Download Score Card of JEE(Main) Session 2 Paper 1’ which will take them to a login page. On this page, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth along with Security Pin displayed on the screen. Verify the details and submit them on the portal and in response JEE Main 2022 Result Scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Download the JEE Main July Result as a PDF scorecard on your device and take printout of the same for future reference.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2022: NTA drops 6 Questions from JEE Main Answer Key, Will it impact your score? - Know Here