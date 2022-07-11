JEE Main Topper 2022: Sneha Pareek creates history, becomes 2nd Girl Ever to Score perfect 300 in JEE Main Result

JEE Main Topper 2022: Sneha Pareek - an engineering aspirant from Assam has created history by securing a perfect 300 score in the JEE Main 2022 Result declared today. NTA - National Testing Agency declared the JEE Main Result 2022 for June Session of the engineering entrance exam. As per the details shared by NTA, Sneha has become part of the elite group of 14 candidates who have secured 100 percentile marks in the JEE Main Session 1 Results 2022 announced today.

Sneha creates History

Sneha’s achievement of scoring 300/300 marks in the JEE Main June Session Result and securing a place on the JEE Main Toppers List 2022 is even more special, because she is only the 2nd Girl student ever to achieve this feat. As per media reports, Sneha has achieved the unique feat of being the only female candidate to be featured in the list of 14 toppers for JEE Main 2022 June Session Exam. Even before her success in JEE Main 2022, Sneha was a bright student in her school as well. She scored 95% marks in her Class 10 exam and is also a KVPY Scholar.

Sneha’s Journey to Success

Sneha’s ticket to success didn’t come easy! In fact, she has devoted the last two years of her life completely to cracking JEE Main 2022 - which is one of the toughest entrance exams in the country and world. When others her age were busy creating and enjoying reels on Instagram of chatting happily with their peers, Sneha decided to stay away from social media and other distractions and focus single-mindedly on giving her best shot to engineering entrance exam. During her preparatory phase, Sneha devoted 12 to 14 hours dedicatedly to JEE preparation, which was even more than her board exams.

Teachers, Mentors helped lay foundation

While interacting with media persons, Sneha has given the credit for her success to her teachers and mentors as well as her family. She said that her teachers helped her lay a good foundation for JEE Main Preparation and also helped clear any doubts. She also use to solve a lot of practice tests and sample tests to improve her accuracy and time management for JEE Main 2022.

Family a Morale Booster for Sneha

Along with her teachers, Sneha also attributes her success to her family and supportive parents. Sneha’s father - Rajiv Pareek is a businessman and mother Sarita Pareek is a homemaker. Both of them have been a source of constant support and motivation for Sneha during her JEE Main 2022 preparation process. Sneha also adds that staying close to family offered great mental support and worked as a morale booster for her.

The Way Ahead

Taking about what lies ahead for her after JEE Main 2022 Success, Sneha says that she is just getting started. After acing JEE Main 2022, Sneha has turned her focus towards JEE Advanced 2022 - the gateway entrance test for IITs. In terms of her academic future, Sneha wants to pursue a BTech in Computer Science from IIT Bombay. Currently, she is waiting for her CBSE class XII board results and hopes to pass them with flying colours.

