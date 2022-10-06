JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 6 Registrations begin today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Round 6 Counselling: Joint Entrance Examination Council UP will begin the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Registrations for Round 6 today. According to the official schedule, the JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Counselling Registration link will be made live today - October 6, 2022. The JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Registrations are being conducted for those students who have not appeared for the counselling process so far.

Although a specific time for the JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Counselling is not provided, the last date for students to complete the registrations for the counselling procedure is October 8, 2022. Candidates who are eligible to participate in the sixth round of JEECUP Counselling can visit the official website of JEECUP to register.

JEECUP Round 5 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also complete the JEECUP 2022 Counselling registrations through the direct link given here.

JEECUP Round 6 Counselling Registrations

Candidates who have qualified the JEECUP 2022 entrance exams with the required marks can visit the official website of JEECUP Counselling to complete the registration and application process.

JEECUP 2022 Round 6 Counselling Registrations

To register candidates need to visit the official website and click on the Round 6 registration link given on the homepage. When registering for the Round 6 counselling process students must remember to enter all the required relevant data in the registration link.

Step 1: Visit the JEECUP 2022 Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the JEECUP Round 6 Counselling registration link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the Details in the link provided

Step 4: Fill in the choices as per the order of preference

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh will be conducting a total of 8 rounds for the counselling to the polytechnic courses offered in the colleges in UP. Only those candidates who have qualified the JEECUP 2022 entrance exams are eligible for the counselling procedure.

