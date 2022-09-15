    JEECUP 2022 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment results declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

    The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Counselling Round 2 Seat allotment results. Students who have applied for the counselling procedure can check the allotment result through the link available here. 

    Updated: Sep 15, 2022 09:41 IST
    JEECUP 2022 Counselling Round 2: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released the JEECUP Counselling Round 2 Seat allotment results. Students who qualified the UP Polytechnic exams and applied for the counselling procedure can visit the website to check the allotment list. 

    According to the schedule given the provision for Online Freeze/Float option selection, Document Verification at the district Help Centers will be available from September 15 to 17, 2022 and the 3 rd Round New Registration will be conducted from September 16 to 18, 2022. 

    Students can visit the JEECUP 2022 official website to check the counselling allotment results. Students are required to login using the credentials to check the seat allotment results. 

    How to check JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotmen

    The JEECUP 2022 counselling round 2 allotment result is now available on the official website of  Joint Entrance Examination Council. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the link available here. 

    Step 1: Visit the JEECUP 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the JEECUP Round 2 Counselling registration link

    Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin in the link provided. 

    Step 4: The JEECUP Round 2 allotment list will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference 

    After checking the allotment list students who have been allotted seats can visit the website and complete the freeze and float option procedures. The last date for students to make the choice is September 17, 2022. Candidates accepting the allotment result are also required to complete the document verification process within the given time. 

