  1. Home
  2. News
  3. JEECUP 2023 Result Out, Download Polytechnic Scorecard Here

JEECUP 2023 Result Out, Download Polytechnic Scorecard Here

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has announced the JEECUP 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for the JEECUP Polytechnic entrance exam can visit the official website or click on the link given below to check the result.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 17, 2023 14:28 IST
JEECUP 2023 Results Declared
JEECUP 2023 Results Declared

JEECUP Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has announced the UP Polytechnic exam results today, August 17, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEECUP 2023 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website. 

The UPJEE 2023 entrance exams were conducted from August 2 to 6, 2023. To check the polytechnic entrance results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the application number and password. Further instructions for students who have cleared the JEECUP 2023 exams will be made available shortly.

The UP Polytechnic Result 2023 is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the UP Polytechnic result and download the scorecard.

JEECUP 2023 Result - Click Here 

How to Download JEECUP 2023 Result

The JEECUP 2023 result is now available on the official website. Students can download their scorecard by following the below-given steps 

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Polytechnic

Step 2: Click on the polytechnic result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the polytechnic scorecard for further reference

What After JEECUP Result 2023

After the announcement of the JEECUP 2023 result is announced, candidates who have cleared the polytechnic entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The complete schedule for JEECUP 2023 counselling will be available on the official counselling portal shortly. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard copy with them for further admission purposes.

Also Read: JEECUP Result 2023 Declared; Download UP Polytechnic Scorecard Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023