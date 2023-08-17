JEECUP 2023 Result Out, Download Polytechnic Scorecard Here

JEECUP Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (UPJEE) has announced the UP Polytechnic exam results today, August 17, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the JEECUP 2023 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website.

The UPJEE 2023 entrance exams were conducted from August 2 to 6, 2023. To check the polytechnic entrance results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the application number and password. Further instructions for students who have cleared the JEECUP 2023 exams will be made available shortly.

The UP Polytechnic Result 2023 is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the UP Polytechnic result and download the scorecard.

JEECUP 2023 Result - Click Here

How to Download JEECUP 2023 Result

The JEECUP 2023 result is now available on the official website. Students can download their scorecard by following the below-given steps

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Polytechnic

Step 2: Click on the polytechnic result link

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth in the link provided

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the polytechnic scorecard for further reference

What After JEECUP Result 2023

After the announcement of the JEECUP 2023 result is announced, candidates who have cleared the polytechnic entrance exam will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. The complete schedule for JEECUP 2023 counselling will be available on the official counselling portal shortly. Candidates are advised to keep their scorecard copy with them for further admission purposes.

Also Read: JEECUP Result 2023 Declared; Download UP Polytechnic Scorecard Here