  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP Polytechnic Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Download JEECUP Scorecard Here

UP Polytechnic Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Download JEECUP Scorecard Here

UP Polytechnic Result 2023 is likely to be announced anytime soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam must check out results at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 16, 2023 16:12 IST
UP Polytechnic Result 2023
UP Polytechnic Result 2023

UP Polytechnic Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE results are going to be announced soon. Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared in the entrance test can download the scorecard on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They have to enter the login details to access the results.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP conducted the UP JEE 2023 exams from August 2 to 7, 2023. Further, the authorities released the provisional answer key and invited challenges between August 10 and 11, 2023. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the declaration of UP Polytechnic Result 2023. 

UP Polytechnic Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check scores is mentioned below:

JEECUP Result 2023

Click Here

How to Check UP Polytechnic Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the scorecard online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UP Polytechnic Result 2023  link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future purposes

Details Mentioned on JEECUP Results 2023

Check out the mandatory information written on the mark sheet below:

  • Candidate Name
  • DOB
  • Gender
  • Parent’s Name
  • State
  • JEECUP Roll Number
  • Group Name
  • Total Marks Obtained
  • Passing Status
  • Category-wise state open rank

Also Read: AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023