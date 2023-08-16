UP Polytechnic Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Download JEECUP Scorecard Here

UP Polytechnic Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE results are going to be announced soon. Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared in the entrance test can download the scorecard on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They have to enter the login details to access the results.

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP conducted the UP JEE 2023 exams from August 2 to 7, 2023. Further, the authorities released the provisional answer key and invited challenges between August 10 and 11, 2023. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the declaration of UP Polytechnic Result 2023.

UP Polytechnic Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check scores is mentioned below:

JEECUP Result 2023 Click Here

How to Check UP Polytechnic Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the scorecard online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the UP Polytechnic Result 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future purposes

Details Mentioned on JEECUP Results 2023

Check out the mandatory information written on the mark sheet below:

Candidate Name

DOB

Gender

Parent’s Name

State

JEECUP Roll Number

Group Name

Total Marks Obtained

Passing Status

Category-wise state open rank

Also Read: AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link Here