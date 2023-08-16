UP Polytechnic Result 2023 Anytime Soon; Download JEECUP Scorecard Here

UP Polytechnic Result 2023: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE results are going to be announced soon. Once the link is activated, candidates who appeared in the entrance test can download the scorecard on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in. They have to enter the login details to access the results.
Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP conducted the UP JEE 2023 exams from August 2 to 7, 2023. Further, the authorities released the provisional answer key and invited challenges between August 10 and 11, 2023. Now, candidates are eagerly waiting for the declaration of UP Polytechnic Result 2023.
UP Polytechnic Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to check scores is mentioned below:
|
JEECUP Result 2023
How to Check UP Polytechnic Result 2023?
Candidates can follow the below steps to access the scorecard online:
Step 1: Go to the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: Now, click on the UP Polytechnic Result 2023 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future purposes
Details Mentioned on JEECUP Results 2023
Check out the mandatory information written on the mark sheet below:
- Candidate Name
- DOB
- Gender
- Parent’s Name
- State
- JEECUP Roll Number
- Group Name
- Total Marks Obtained
- Passing Status
- Category-wise state open rank
Also Read: AIBE 18 Registrations 2023 Commence, Get Direct Link Here