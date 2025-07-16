The Joint Entrance Examination Council has issued the schedule for 2nd Phase Special Counselling Schedule 4th to 5th Round Group-A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8 & L & Counselling for Minority Institutes Reserved Quota Seats. Students participating in the special rounds can check the complete schedule here.

Students who have not taken admission in the previous counselling rounds are eligible to participate in the JEECUP 2025 special round counselling. The complete schedule PDF is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Special Round Schedule - Click Here

JEECUP Special Round Counselling 2025