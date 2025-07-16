The Joint Entrance Examination Council has issued the schedule for 2nd Phase Special Counselling Schedule 4th to 5th Round Group-A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8 & L & Counselling for Minority Institutes Reserved Quota Seats. Students participating in the special rounds can check the complete schedule here.
Students who have not taken admission in the previous counselling rounds are eligible to participate in the JEECUP 2025 special round counselling. The complete schedule PDF is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP 2025 Special Round Schedule - Click Here
JEECUP Special Round Counselling 2025
|
Round Ð 04
|
4th Round Choice Filling
|
28/07/2025 to 30/07/2025
|
4th Round seat allotment
|
31/07/2025
|
4th Round Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, an
|
01/08/2025 to 03/08/2025
|
Document Veriϐication at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)
|
01/08/2025 to 03/08/2025 (up to 6:00 PM)
|
Round Ð 05
|
5th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP and Other state)5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee th
|
04/08/2025 to 05/08/2025
|
5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee th
|
06/08/2025
|
5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee through their Login (online). All candidates are auto Freezed
|
07/08/2025 to 08/08/2025
|
Document Veriϐication at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)
|
07/08/2025 to 11/08/2025 (09-08-2025 & 10-08- 2025 Holiday) (up to 6:00 PM)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation