JEECUP 2025 Special Round Counselling Schedule Out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2025 Special Round schedule is now available on the official counselling website. Candidates eligible to apply can check the schedule and details here.

Jul 16, 2025, 13:04 IST
The Joint Entrance Examination Council has issued the schedule for 2nd Phase Special Counselling Schedule 4th to 5th Round Group-A, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1 to K8 & L & Counselling for Minority Institutes Reserved Quota Seats. Students participating in the special rounds can check the complete schedule here. 

Students who have not taken admission in the previous counselling rounds are eligible to participate in the JEECUP 2025 special round counselling. The complete schedule PDF is available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. 

JEECUP 2025 Special Round Schedule - Click Here

JEECUP Special Round Counselling 2025

Round Ð 04 

  

4th Round Choice Filling

28/07/2025 to 30/07/2025

4th Round seat allotment

31/07/2025

4th Round Online Freeze/Float option selection for all candidates, an

01/08/2025 to 03/08/2025

Document Veriϐication at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates)

01/08/2025 to 03/08/2025 (up to 6:00 PM)

Round Ð 05

  

5th Round Choice Filling (for QUALIFIED candidates of UP and Other state)5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee th

04/08/2025 to 05/08/2025

5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee th

06/08/2025 

5th Round deposit Security + Counseling fee through their Login (online). All candidates are auto Freezed

07/08/2025 to 08/08/2025

Document Veriϐication at the district Help Centers (only for Freeze candidates) 

07/08/2025 to 11/08/2025 (09-08-2025 & 10-08- 2025 Holiday) (up to 6:00 PM)




