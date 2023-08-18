JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Date: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE counselling started on August 17, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The choice-filling and modification window is live on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
JEECUP Counselling 2023 process consists of various stages: registration, choice filling, payment of fees, seat allotment, and admission. The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP conducts an admission test at the state level for admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state.
JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 (and modification)
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can check out mandatory events for the second round below:
Events
Dates
Round 1 Registration, payment of registration fee
August 17, 2023
UP Polytechnic Choice filling and locking
August 17, 2023
Round 1 JEECUP 2023 seat allotment
To be announced soon
JEECUP Counselling 2023: Steps for Choice Filling
Follow the below instructions to fill preferences:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the choice filling and modification link
Step 3: Submit the login details
Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences
Step 5: Save the changes and submit the form
Documents Required for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory documents for verification purposes below:
JEECUP admit card
JEECUP 2023 rank card
JEECUP 2023 allotment letter
Two photographs
Migration certificate (if applicable)
Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates
Character certificate
Migration certificate (if applicable)
Reservation certificate (if applicable)
Domicile certificate
