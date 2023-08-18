JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Choice Filling Begins at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  1. Home
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Date: UP Polytechnic choice filling window is active now. Candidates can fill in college and course preferences at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 18, 2023 13:25 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023 Date: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic, UPJEE counselling started on August 17, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The choice-filling and modification window is live on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 process consists of various stages: registration, choice filling, payment of fees, seat allotment, and admission. The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP conducts an admission test at the state level for admission in all the polytechnic institutions in the state.

JEECUP Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to participate in seat allotment is mentioned below:

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 (and modification)

Click Here

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check out mandatory events for the second round below:

Events

Dates

Round 1 Registration, payment of registration fee

August 17, 2023

UP Polytechnic Choice filling and locking

August 17, 2023

Round 1 JEECUP 2023 seat allotment

To be announced soon

JEECUP Counselling 2023: Steps for Choice Filling

Follow the below instructions to fill preferences:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the choice filling and modification link

Step 3: Submit the login details

Step 4: Now, fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and submit the form

Documents Required for UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory documents for verification purposes below:

JEECUP admit card

JEECUP 2023 rank card

JEECUP 2023 allotment letter

Two photographs

Migration certificate (if applicable)

Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates

Character certificate

Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Domicile certificate


