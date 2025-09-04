SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at sbi.co.in, Download Phase 2 Call Letter PDF - Link Here

SBI PO Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially released the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 on its official website- sbi.co.in. The SBI Pronationary Officer mains exam is scheduled to be held on September 13, 2025 across the country for total 541 vacancies. All those candidates qualified successfully in the SBI PO Prelims exam can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link. The hall ticket download link can be accessed at the official website of SBI-sbi.co.in. The SBI PO Admit Card 2025 is an important document which allow candidate to the exam hall. Candidates are required to carry the hall ticket along with valid photo ID which contains the essential details such as exam date, shift timings, examination centre details, important instructions, etc.

In the article we have provided the direct link to download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 along with the steps to download it from the official website. SBI PO Admit Card 2025 Download You can download the admit card after using your login credentials to the link. Alternatively the hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Overview The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 has been released at sbi.co.in for the exam scheduled on September 13, 2025. Check the table below for the SBI PO Admit Card 2025. Detail Information Exam Name SBI PO 2025 Hall Ticket Status Out Exam Date September 13, 2025 Official Website sbi.co.in Hall Ticket Download Method Online (Candidate Login) Official Website https://sbi.co.in/

Steps to Download the SBI PO Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below- Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

On the homepage click on the careers button

Now click on current openings then on the SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 Link

Enter the details, such as registration number and password

Download and print the admit card for future reference. Important Instructions For SBI PO Exam 2025

Candidates who are going to appear in the SBI Mains Exam for Probational Officer posts on September 13, 2025, should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-