Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in– Check Marks, Cut-Off & PET Eligibility Now!

Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, and candidates can now check their individual marks, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-offs. With over 6 lakh aspirants attempted the examination, the RSMSSB Jail Prahari Result 2025 was released on August 30, 205 and the next step is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Continue reading this article to learn more about the Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, how to download your scorecard, and understand the merit list.

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025

The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 has been officially released on the official website of the RSSB which allows candidates to check their detailed view of their performance in the written examination. Candidates can now login into their account with their roll number and date of birth to access their Rajasthan Jail Prahari marks, sectional breakdown, and qualifying status. The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 also serves as proof of participation and will be required during PET and DV rounds.