NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in– Check Marks, Cut-Off & PET Eligibility Now!

By Mohd Salman
Sep 4, 2025, 14:06 IST

The Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025 link is now active on the official RSSB website. Candidates can check their marks, qualifying status, and cut-off details using their login credentials. With over 6 lakh aspirants and 968 vacancies, shortlisted candidates will proceed to PET and Document Verification. Download your scorecard now!

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025
Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2025

Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, and candidates can now check their individual marks, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-offs. With over 6 lakh aspirants attempted the examination, the RSMSSB Jail Prahari Result 2025 was released on August 30, 205 and the next step is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Continue reading this article to learn more about the Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, how to download your scorecard, and understand the merit list.

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025

The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 has been officially released on the official website of the RSSB which allows candidates to check their detailed view of their performance in the written examination. Candidates can now login into their account with their roll number and date of birth to access their Rajasthan Jail Prahari marks, sectional breakdown, and qualifying status. The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 also serves as proof of participation and will be required during PET and DV rounds.

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025: Link Active

The RSMSSB has activated the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard link on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, which candidates can check using their registration number and password. The RSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard contains the marks scored by candidates in each subject, qualification status, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RSMSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025.

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025

Active Link

RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025: Overview

The Rajasthan Jail Prahari written exam scorecard has been released on the official website for 968 vacancies. Candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link below.

Aspect

Details

Recruiting Body

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)

Post Name

Jail Prahari / Warder

Total Vacancies

968

Examination Date

April 12, 2025

Result Date

August 30, 2025

Scorecard Date

September 4, 2025

Official Website

rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Candidates Appeared

610,168

Candidates Qualified

208,946

Next Stage

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News