Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025 OUT at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in– Check Marks, Cut-Off & PET Eligibility Now!

Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, and candidates can now check their individual marks, qualifying status, and category-wise cut-offs. With over 6 lakh aspirants attempted the examination, the RSMSSB Jail Prahari Result 2025 was released on August 30, 205 and the next step is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Document Verification. Continue reading this article to learn more about the Rajasthan RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025, how to download your scorecard, and understand the merit list.
RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025
The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 has been officially released on the official website of the RSSB which allows candidates to check their detailed view of their performance in the written examination. Candidates can now login into their account with their roll number and date of birth to access their Rajasthan Jail Prahari marks, sectional breakdown, and qualifying status. The RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025 also serves as proof of participation and will be required during PET and DV rounds.
RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025: Link Active
The RSMSSB has activated the Rajasthan Jail Prahari Scorecard link on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, which candidates can check using their registration number and password. The RSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard contains the marks scored by candidates in each subject, qualification status, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RSMSSB Jail Prahari Admit Card 2025.
|
RSMSSB Jail Prahari Scorecard 2025
RSMSSB Jail Prahari Score Card 2025: Overview
The Rajasthan Jail Prahari written exam scorecard has been released on the official website for 968 vacancies. Candidates can download the result by clicking on the direct link below.
|
Aspect
|
Details
|
Recruiting Body
|
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
|
Post Name
|
Jail Prahari / Warder
|
Total Vacancies
|
968
|
Examination Date
|
April 12, 2025
|
Result Date
|
August 30, 2025
|
Scorecard Date
|
September 4, 2025
|
Official Website
|
rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
|
Candidates Appeared
|
610,168
|
Candidates Qualified
|
208,946
|
Next Stage
|
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation