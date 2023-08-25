  1. Home
  3. JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow; Results on August 27

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 2 Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow; Results on August 27

JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP JEE Polytechnic choice filling and modification window for round 2 will be closed tomorrow. The seat allotment result will be out on August 27, 2023. 

Updated: Aug 25, 2023 17:52 IST
JEECUP Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the choice-filling/modification window for round 2 tomorrow: August 26, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the UP Polytechnic entrance exam must fill in their preferences before the last date. Interested ones can exercise web options on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

According to the JEECUP Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will declare the UP Polytechnic seat allotment 2023 results on August 27, 2023. Once the results are announced, candidates will have the option to freeze or float the seats allocated in the second round. Candidates can get the direct link exercise web options or modifications for float candidates below.

JEECUP Choice Filling 2023 

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Schedule

Check mandatory events alongside the JEECUP Counselling 2023 dates below:

Events

Dates

Deadline for choice filling/modification for float option candidates

August 26, 2023

JEECUP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

August 27, 2023

Online freeze/ float option selection. document verification at the district help centres

August 28 to 30, 2023

Document verification at the District help centre and balance fee deposit

August 28 to 30, 2023

How to Exercise Web Options in UP Polytechnic Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to exercise options:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the round 2 choice filling/modifications link available

Step 3: Submit application no., password and security pin

Step 4: Fill in college and course preferences

Step 5: Save the changes and preview them once

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

