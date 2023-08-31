JEECUP Counselling 2023: UP Polytechnic Round 3 Allotment Results Today, Get Direct Link Here

JEECUP Seat Allotment 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will announce the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 3 counselling seat allotment result today, August 31, 2023. Candidates who have registered for the seat allotment process can visit the official website today to check the allotment results.

After the announcement of the seat allotment list, the online freeze option and online fee deposit for the seats allotted will be open from September 1 to 3, 2023. The document verification of candidates allotted seats in the third round will also be conducted from September 1 to 3, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 third round seat allotment result will be available on the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the seat allotment result.

JEECUP 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result (Link To Be Available Soon)

UP Polytechnic Seat Allotment - Steps to Download

The JEECUP 2023 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on the official website today, August 31, 2023. All those who have applied for the third round of counselling will be able to check the allotment result through the link available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to check the JEECUP 2023 round 3 seat allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UP Polytechnic

Step 2: Click on the round 3 allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The JEEUP 2023 round 3 allotment result will be released

Step 5: Download the JEECUP 2023 round 3 seat allotment result for further reference

According to the schedule provided, the classes for students allotted seats will begin on September 5, 2023. Students also have been provided time until September 3, 2023 to withdraw their seats.

