JEECUP Counselling Round 8 Allotment Result Today, Reporting Upto October 30

JEECUP Round 8 Allotment: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council will be releasing the JEECUP round 8 counselling seat allotment result today, October 26, 2023. The result link will be available on the official counselling website soon. Candidates who have applied for the 8th round counselling will be able to check the results through the link available on the official website.

To check the round 8 counselling allotment result, students are required to visit the website and login using the application id and password. As per the given schedule, the online freeze option for all candidates and fee deposit for acceptance fee and the document verification of candidates allotted seats will be conducted on October 27 and 28, 2023. Candidates allotted seats can report to the allotted institutions on October 30, 2023.

JEECUP 2023 counselling round 8 allotment result will be available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can also check the JEECUP allotment result through the link given here.

JEECUP Counselling Round 8 Allotment - Link to be Available Soon

Steps to Check JEECUP Round 8 Allotment Result

The JEECUP 2023 counselling round 8 allotment result is being released on the official counselling website. To check the allotment results, candidates are required to visit the official website and login through the link given.

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP counselling website

Step 2: Click on the round 8 allotment result link

Step 3: Login using the application number and password

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JEECUP round 8 allotment result for further admission process

