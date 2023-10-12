JEECUP Pharmacy Round 3 Seat Allotment 2023 Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP will declare the third round seat allotment results for the Diploma in Pharmacy today: October 12, 2023. Candidates who applied for counselling check out the results on the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in by entering login information.

According to the JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023 schedule, after results are declared, candidates who have been allocated seats must freeze them and pay the acceptance fee between October 13 and 15, 2023 up to 5:00 PM. Check out the complete schedule here.

JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the allotment status is given below:

JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Link Click Here

JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023

Candidates can check out mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates JEECUP Pharmacy Round 2 Seat Allotment 2023 October 12, 2023 Acceptance of seat and payment of fee October 13 and 15, 2023 up to 5:00 PM Document Verification at district help centres October 13 and 15, 2023 up to 5:00 PM Admitted Seat Withdrawal October 16 to 18, 2023 Commencement of Classwork October 18, 2023

How to Check JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login information

Step 4: JEECUP Pharmacy Seat Allotment 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

List of Documents Required for JEECUP Pharmacy Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

JEECUP 2023 admit card JEECUP 2023 rank card Seat Allotment Letter Qualifying examination mark sheets and certificates Reservation certificate (if applicable) Migration certificate (if applicable) Domicile certificate Character certificate

