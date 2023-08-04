JELET 2023 Result Declared at wbjeeb.nic.in; Get WBJEEB Rank Card Here

JELET 2023 Result: The Joint Entrance Examination for Lateral Entry, JELET results have been announced today: August 4, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the rank card on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in. They have to enter the login information: application number and security pin to download the scorecard online.

Candidates who have qualified for the exam will be granted admission for lateral entry into 3rd semester of Engineering/ Technology and Pharmacy courses. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board conducted JELET 2023 on June 10, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

JELET 2023 Result- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the result is given below:

JELET Rank Card Link Click Here

How to Check JELET 2023 Result?

The authorities have declared the lateral entry test results. Candidates can follow the below instructions to access score card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JELET rank card tab available

Step 3: Select the exam, submit application no., DOB, and security pin

Step 4: The JELET results 2O23 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on JELET Rank Card 2023

Candidates can check out the list of mandatory information available on the rank card:

Candidate's Name

Roll number

Date of birth

Category

Parent’s Name

Application Number

Obtained Scores

Obtaining Rank

JELET Counselling 2023

After the JELET 2023 results are announced, the counseling session will start. The authorities will release the counselling schedule soon on the official website. Shortlisted candidates must proceed with the seat allotment process to secure a seat.

