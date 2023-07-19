JENPAS UG Result 2023 Released; Get Rank Card at wbjeeb.nic.in

JENPAS UG Result 2023: Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses, JENPAS UG result has been declared. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check out the scorecard on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

The official notification reads, “The results of the JENPAS(UG)-2023 for admission into for admission into BSc Nursing and various other Paramedical UG courses in Universities/Colleges in West Bengal will be declared on 18-07-2023.”

JENPAS UG Rankcard, Answer Key- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download the scorecard is mentioned below:

JENPAS UG 2023 Final Answer Key Click Here JENPAS UG Result 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check JENPAS UG Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the rank card:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the JENPAS UG tab

Step 3: Now, click on download rank card

Step 4: Enter the application number, DOB, and security pin and submit

Step 5: JENPAS UG result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the rank card and take a printout

JENPAS UG 2023 Final Answer Key

Along with the results, the board has also released the revised answer key for all sets/question papers (A, B, C, D). Candidates can download the final key on the official website

JENPAS UG 2023 Counselling

The results have been announced, the authorities will now begin the JENPAS UG counselling 2023. Candidates seeking admission to nursing, paramedical, and allied sciences undergraduate programmes can participate and save a seat for themselves. WBJEEB will soon release the counselling schedule at wbjeeb.nic.in.

