JET Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Get Direct Link Here

JET Counselling 2023: The Agriculture University, Jodhpur has issued the seat allotment result for the Joint Entrance Test (JET) counselling 2023 round 1 today: September 18, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered and participated in the counselling round can check and download the round 1 seat allotment through the official website - jetauj2023.com.

In order to download the results, candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as registration number, password, exam type and security code in the candidate’s login.

As per the given schedule, the last date for accepting and depositing the fee or submitting a request for upward assessment is September 21, 2023. The 2nd provisional seat allotment result will be announced on September 25, 2023.

JET Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2023 Round 1 - Direct Link

JET Counselling 2023 1st Round Revised Cutoff List - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to check JET counselling seat allotment result 2023 for round 1?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the JET counselling seat allotment 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JET 2023 - jetauj2023.com

Step 2: Click on the candidate's login

Step 3: Now, fill out the login details such as the registration number, password etc.

Step 4: The JET counselling seat allotment result for round 1 will be available on the screen

Step 5: Download the JET seat allotment letter and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

