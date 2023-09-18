MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling and Locking Closes Tomorrow, Know How To Fill Choices Here

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Madhya Pradesh STATE combined PG counselling committee will close the choice filling and locking facility for the MP NEET PG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: September 19, 2023. Candidates who have already registered for the counselling can make their preferred choices through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the seat allotment results for the Madhya Pradesh NEET mopup round will be released on September 22, 2023. Once released, candidates can check and download their results from the official portal.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up round Choice Filling window - Direct Link (Click Here)

Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Dates

Medical aspirants can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to make the choice filling and locking for the MP NEET PG mop up round September 19, 2023 Announcement of seat allotment result September 22, 2023

How to fill choices for MP NEET PG Mop up round counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out their preferred choices for the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate’s login button on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the details as asked and submit

Step 4: Fill out the preferred choices and save

Step 5: Go through the details and submit the MP NEET PG mop up round choice filling form

