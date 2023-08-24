JEXPO Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today on webscte.co.in

JEXPO Counselling 2023: The Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnics, JEXPO round 2 seat allotment result will be out today: August 24, 2023. Candidates who participated in counselling process can check out the second phase allotment results on the official website: webscte.co.in by entering login details.

After the publication of the JEXPO round 2 seat allotment results, the validation and completion of admission have to be done between August 25 and 29, 2023. Once the second round is completed, the authority will administer two more rounds: 3rd round, and the spot round.

JEXPO Phase 2 Seat Allotment 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access counselling results is mentioned below:

JEXPO Counselling 2023 Result Click Here

JEXPO Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events of rounds 2 and 3 below:

Particulars Date Second Round Round 2 Seat Allotment Result August 24, 2023 Validation and Completion of Admission August 25 to 29, 2023 Third Round Round 3 Seat Allotment Result August 30, 2023 Validation and Completion of Admission August 31 to September 4, 2023 Publication of Institute-wise vacancy list September 5, 2023

How to Check JEXPO Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access results:

Step 1: Visit the official website: webscte.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEXPO Phase 2 seat allotment result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter mobile number, password and submit

Step 4: The phase 2 seat allotment will appear

Step 5: Check and download for future reference

Factors Affecting JEXPO Counselling 2023 Result

The below-mentioned factors affect the results:

Availability of seats in participating colleges

Reservation of seats in colleges

Number of candidates registered

