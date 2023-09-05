JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023 Registration Begins at webscte.co.in; Get Direct Link Here

JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023: West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development has begun the online registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam for Polytechnics (JEXPO) today: September 5, 2023. Candidates can register on the official website: webscte.co.in.

JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023 is being conducted for admission to 1st and 2nd year admission to Polytechnics. Eligible students who have not taken admission into any polytechnics till now are allowed to apply. It must be noted that the last date to apply for spot counselling is September 7, 2023. No applications will be entertained later.

No counselling fee is required for JEXPO/VOCLET candidates, whereas Rs 500 have to be paid for fresh candidates.

JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply is provided below:

JEXPO Counselling Registration 2023 CLICK HERE

JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Choice filling window September 7 to 9, 2023 Announcement of result September 10, 2023 Admission Completion By September 15, 2023

How to Apply for JEXPO Spot Counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register:

Step 1: Visit the official website: webscte.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the spot counselling registration link

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

The official notice reads, “Data to be fetched for students already applied for admission and there will be no edit option. Students who have applied for JEXPO/VOCLET but wish to change category may apply as fresh candidate. Fresh candidates must fill up all required data field to be provided in the online application form in the portal sctvesd.wb.gov.in. Preference of allotment will be given to candidates who have appeared for JEXPO/VOCLET.”

