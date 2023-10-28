Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: JAC Class 10 Registration Window Closes Today at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

  1. Home
Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will close the registrations for class 10 board exams today: October 28, 2023. Check details here.

Updated: Oct 28, 2023 11:12 IST
Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will close the registrations for class 10 board exams today: October 28, 2023. School heads must complete the application process on the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in by today only. 

It must be noted that the JAC Board 10th Exam 2025 registration process and examination form are available on the JAC official website. The registration and examination form will be done as per the List of Students (LoS) maintained by school authorities. 

The link to register is given below:

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025

Click Here

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 Application Schedule

Students can check out the complete dates below:

Particulars

Dates

JAC Class 10 Registration Ends without late fee

October 28, 2023

JAC Class 10 Registration Ends with late fee

November 10, 2023

Last date for Challan generation without late fees

October 31, 2023

Deadline for challan generation with late fee

November 14, 2023

How to register for JAC Jharkhand 10th Board Exam 2025? 

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: On the homepage click on the secondary registration form - 2023 -25

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Log in with the user ID and password

Step 5: Fill up the application, pay the fee, and submit it

Step 6: Also, save and take a printout of the online form

