Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Details Here

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling has started for MBBS admissions on jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Students must register by July 26, 2025, to participate. A total of 75 MBBS seats are available. Counselling will be conducted in four rounds, including a stray vacancy round.

Jul 18, 2025, 12:21 IST
Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling has started for students who want to take admission in MBBS courses. Students can fill the form online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The last date to register for counselling is July 26, 2025. After that, the Jharkhand NEET UG merit list will be released on July 29, 2025. Students should fill the form on time to get a chance for MBBS admission.

Steps to Register for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Candidates can register themselves for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling by following these steps:

  • Visit the website: Go to jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

  • Click the link: Find and click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration’ link.

  • Fill details: Enter your name, NEET UG roll number, and contact details.

  • Complete the form: Fill in your personal info, education details, and NEET UG score.

  • Upload documents: Attach the required documents.

  • Pay fees: Pay the registration and counselling fee, submit the form, and take a printout.

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 important dates have been announced for MBBS admissions. Students must complete all steps within the given deadlines. Check the important dates below:

Event

Dates

Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round 1)

July 30 to August 4, 2025

Seat Allotment & Letter Download

August 6 to 12, 2025

Document Verification & Admission

August 7 to 12, 2025

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Seats Reserved

For Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025, a total of 75 MBBS seats are available. Out of these, 60 seats are unreserved and open for students from all over India, including Jharkhand.

The remaining 15 seats are specially kept for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) students under the NRI quota. Students must qualify for NEET UG 2025 to get a seat in any of these categories.

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Detailed Scheduled

Candidates participating in Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 counselling must follow the official schedule for each round carefully. Below is the detailed counselling timetable for all rounds:

Round

Activity

Dates

First Round

Registration & Choice Filling

July 30 – Aug 4, 2025

Seat Allotment & Letter

Aug 6 – 12, 2025

Document Verification & Admission

Aug 7 – 12, 2025

Second Round

Registration

Aug 11 – 16, 2025

Merit List

Aug 18, 2025

Choice Filling

Aug 19 – 27, 2025

Seat Allotment & Admission

Aug 29 – Sept 4, 2025

Third Round

Registration

Sept 1 – 6, 2025

Merit List

Sept 8, 2025

Choice Filling

Sept 9 – 16, 2025

Seat Allotment & Admission

Sept 18 – 23, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round

Registration

Sept 17 – 22, 2025

Seat Allotment & Admission

Sept 29 – Oct 3, 2025

