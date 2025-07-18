Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Details Here

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling has started for students who want to take admission in MBBS courses. Students can fill the form online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

The last date to register for counselling is July 26, 2025. After that, the Jharkhand NEET UG merit list will be released on July 29, 2025. Students should fill the form on time to get a chance for MBBS admission.

Steps to Register for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling

Candidates can register themselves for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling by following these steps: