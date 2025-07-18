Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Details Here

Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling has started for students who want to take admission in MBBS courses. Students can fill the form online on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
The last date to register for counselling is July 26, 2025. After that, the Jharkhand NEET UG merit list will be released on July 29, 2025. Students should fill the form on time to get a chance for MBBS admission.
Steps to Register for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling
Candidates can register themselves for Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling by following these steps:
Visit the website: Go to jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
Click the link: Find and click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Counselling Registration’ link.
Fill details: Enter your name, NEET UG roll number, and contact details.
Complete the form: Fill in your personal info, education details, and NEET UG score.
Upload documents: Attach the required documents.
Pay fees: Pay the registration and counselling fee, submit the form, and take a printout.
Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Important Dates
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 important dates have been announced for MBBS admissions. Students must complete all steps within the given deadlines. Check the important dates below:
Event
Dates
Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round 1)
|
July 30 to August 4, 2025
Seat Allotment & Letter Download
August 6 to 12, 2025
Document Verification & Admission
August 7 to 12, 2025
Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Seats Reserved
For Jharkhand NEET UG counselling 2025, a total of 75 MBBS seats are available. Out of these, 60 seats are unreserved and open for students from all over India, including Jharkhand.
The remaining 15 seats are specially kept for NRI (Non-Resident Indian) students under the NRI quota. Students must qualify for NEET UG 2025 to get a seat in any of these categories.
Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Detailed Scheduled
Candidates participating in Jharkhand NEET UG 2025 counselling must follow the official schedule for each round carefully. Below is the detailed counselling timetable for all rounds:
Round
Activity
Dates
First Round
Registration & Choice Filling
July 30 – Aug 4, 2025
Seat Allotment & Letter
Aug 6 – 12, 2025
Document Verification & Admission
Aug 7 – 12, 2025
Second Round
Registration
Aug 11 – 16, 2025
Merit List
Aug 18, 2025
Choice Filling
Aug 19 – 27, 2025
Seat Allotment & Admission
Aug 29 – Sept 4, 2025
Third Round
Registration
Sept 1 – 6, 2025
Merit List
Sept 8, 2025
Choice Filling
Sept 9 – 16, 2025
Seat Allotment & Admission
Sept 18 – 23, 2025
Stray Vacancy Round
Registration
Sept 17 – 22, 2025
Seat Allotment & Admission
Sept 29 – Oct 3, 2025
