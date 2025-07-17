Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit list to be Out Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Details Here

MHT CET 2025 provisional merit list is expected to be released today, 18th July online at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can download the list using their application ID and date of birth. The list shows marks scored in the entrance exam. Objection window will be open from July 19 to 21, 2025 and the final merit list will be released on 24th July, 2025.


Jul 18, 2025
MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit list
The Maharashtra CET Cell is going to release the MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 18, 2025. Students who gave the exam can check this list online at the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the merit list, students need to log in using their Application ID and Date of Birth. This list will show marks based on how well students performed in the MHT CET entrance exam.

If students find any mistake or problem in their marks or details, they can raise an objection at CET Cell. They can submit complaints or corrections from July 19 to July 21, 2025. After the correction process is done, the CET Cell will release the final merit list online for everyone to see.

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Schedule

The MHT CET 2025 counselling schedule is now available for students. All important dates, like merit list release and objection dates, are shared below. Students should carefully check the table to avoid missing any important step.

Events

Dates

MHT CET Provisional Merit List

July 18, 2025

Dates to Raise Objections in Provisional Merit List

July 19 to 21, 2025

MHT CET Final Merit List

July 24, 2025

Steps to Download MHT CET 2025 Merit List

Candidates who joined the counselling can download the Maharashtra CET provisional merit list PDF from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org by following simple steps.

  • Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

  • Click on the link that says ‘MHT CET Merit List’

  • A new page will open on your screen

  • Enter your Application ID and Date of Birth

  • You will now see the MHT CET Merit List 2025 on the screen

  • Click on Download and save the PDF for future use

MHT CET 2025 Seat Allotment Process

This year, there will be 3 rounds in the MHT CET counselling and seat allotment.

  • Seats will be given based on your rank in the final merit list.

  • If you get a seat, you must confirm your admission by paying the fees online.

  • After that, visit the allotted college to finish your admission process.

