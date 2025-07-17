MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit list to be Out Today at cetcell.mahacet.org, Details Here

The Maharashtra CET Cell is going to release the MHT CET 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 18, 2025. Students who gave the exam can check this list online at the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

To download the merit list, students need to log in using their Application ID and Date of Birth. This list will show marks based on how well students performed in the MHT CET entrance exam.

If students find any mistake or problem in their marks or details, they can raise an objection at CET Cell. They can submit complaints or corrections from July 19 to July 21, 2025. After the correction process is done, the CET Cell will release the final merit list online for everyone to see.

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Schedule

The MHT CET 2025 counselling schedule is now available for students. All important dates, like merit list release and objection dates, are shared below. Students should carefully check the table to avoid missing any important step.