Gemini Student Offer: Google giving Indian Students Free Ai Pro Plan, Details Here

Google has announced a special free offer for college students in India. Under this offer, students aged 18 years and above can get a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan. This plan is made to help students in their studies and learning activities.
Students can use Google Gemini, a smart AI tool, to make their learning easier. With Gemini, they can understand difficult topics, prepare for job interviews, and get creative ideas for their projects. It also helps students with homework, exam preparation, and writing work like essays and stories.
The Google AI Pro plan works using Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is Google’s most powerful AI tool till now. This plan also gives students access to special tools like Deep Research, which helps in doing personal study work. Students will also get 5 times more storage space in NotebookLM, where they can save and organize their notes easily.
This free offer from Google is a great chance for Indian students to use AI tools for improving their studies and skills.
What Extra Benefits Do Students Get?
Along with research tools, students also get access to Gemini Live and can use the Veo 3 video creation tool inside Gemini and Flow. Just like Google’s AI plan for workspace users, the Gemini AI Pro plan also brings Gemini’s smart help to popular Google apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more.
The plan also gives students 2 TB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. This provides enough space to safely save all their school projects, important documents, photos, and videos.
To get this free one-year subscription, students can visit the official Google at gemini.google/students/?gl=IN offer page to check eligibility and register. Eligible students must complete their registration by September 15, 2025. Google is happy to offer this special opportunity and is excited to see how students across India will use it to achieve great things.
