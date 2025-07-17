Gemini Student Offer: Google giving Indian Students Free Ai Pro Plan, Details Here

Google has announced a special free offer for college students in India. Under this offer, students aged 18 years and above can get a free one-year subscription to the Google AI Pro plan. This plan is made to help students in their studies and learning activities.

Students can use Google Gemini, a smart AI tool, to make their learning easier. With Gemini, they can understand difficult topics, prepare for job interviews, and get creative ideas for their projects. It also helps students with homework, exam preparation, and writing work like essays and stories.

The Google AI Pro plan works using Gemini 2.5 Pro, which is Google’s most powerful AI tool till now. This plan also gives students access to special tools like Deep Research, which helps in doing personal study work. Students will also get 5 times more storage space in NotebookLM, where they can save and organize their notes easily.