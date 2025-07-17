Odisha Bandh: School and Colleges Closed Due to Protest; Details Here

Odisha is observing a state-wide bandh today, July 17, after the tragic death of a college student from Balasore. Many political parties, including Congress, are leading the protest, demanding justice for the girl, who had earlier complained about harassment by a teacher. Sadly, after being ignored, she harmed herself at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and passed away after three days. The police have now arrested the principal and the head teacher of her college.

For school and college students, classes are closed from 6 AM to 6 PM today. So, no need to attend classes or visit campuses. Most shops, markets, and buses are also closed during this time. However, hospitals, banks, and essential services like milk booths, petrol pumps, and pharmacies are open as usual.

What’s Open and Closed Today?

Students are advised to stay safe at home as roads may remain empty and public transport will be limited in many districts.