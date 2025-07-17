Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Odisha Bandh: School and Colleges Closed Due to Protest; Details Here

Odisha is observing a bandh today after a student’s tragic death in Balasore. Schools, colleges, shops, and buses will remain closed till 6 PM. Hospitals, pharmacies, and banks will stay open. Students are advised to stay safe at home. Check this article to know what’s open and closed today.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 17, 2025, 12:11 IST
Odisha Bandh: School and Colleges Closed Due to Protest
Odisha Bandh: School and Colleges Closed Due to Protest
Register for Result Updates

Odisha is observing a state-wide bandh today, July 17, after the tragic death of a college student from Balasore. Many political parties, including Congress, are leading the protest, demanding justice for the girl, who had earlier complained about harassment by a teacher. Sadly, after being ignored, she harmed herself at AIIMS Bhubaneswar and passed away after three days. The police have now arrested the principal and the head teacher of her college.

For school and college students, classes are closed from 6 AM to 6 PM today. So, no need to attend classes or visit campuses. Most shops, markets, and buses are also closed during this time. However, hospitals, banks, and essential services like milk booths, petrol pumps, and pharmacies are open as usual.

What’s Open and Closed Today?

Students are advised to stay safe at home as roads may remain empty and public transport will be limited in many districts.

Service

Status Today

Schools and Colleges

Closed till 6 PM

Shops and Markets

Closed till 6 PM

Buses and Transport

Mostly not running

Hospitals and Pharmacies

Open

Banks

Open (may close early)

Related Stories

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News