MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Submit Grievances from Tomorrow Onwards

MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2025 tentative merit list will be made public today, July 18, by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can view the MAH MBA CET CAP 2025 merit list.
Candidates have until July 19 to July 21 to file complaints if they notice any inconsistencies in the MAH MBA CET 2025 provisional list. July 24 is when the final merit list will be released. The MHT CET merit list 2025, which will show the seats assigned to the candidates, will be made public in three stages.The provisional merit list for Maharashtra and All India's MAH MBA CET 2025 will be released independently by the State Cell. Following the process of document verification, the merit list is made public.
How to View MAH MBA CET CAP Provisional Merit List 2025?
Here are the instructions for downloading the Maharashtra MBA CET CAP 2025 tentative merit list.
-
Check out cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.
-
On the homepage, click the link labeled "MAH MBA CET 2025 provisional merit list."
-
The MAH MBA CET CAP provisional merit list PDF contains your name.
-
Verify all the details, including your name, application number, scores, and category, that are shown in the MBA CET CAP merit list.
-
The MAH CET CAP tentative merit list PDF should be downloaded and saved for further use.
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Important Dates
MAH MBA CAP 2025 registration started on June 28, 2025. Check below the schedule for merit list release:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website.
|
18-Jul-2025
|
Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates
|
19-Jul-2025 to 21-Jul-2025 up to 5.00 PM
|
Display of the Final Merit lists
|
24-Jul-2025
MAH MBA CET results 2025 were announced on May 28. Candidates with Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT), Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), Common Admission Test (CAT), Management Aptitude Test (MAT), etc. are also accepted for admission to the MAH MBA CAP counseling 2025.
What’s After The MAH MBA CET provisional merit list 2025?
One of the most important steps in the admissions process is today, July 18, 2025, when the MAH MBA CET 2025 Provisional Merit List is released. Candidates then have an important opportunity to resolve any inconsistencies. Candidates can file online grievances from July 19 to July 21, 2025, if they discover mistakes in their information on the provisional list.
The MAH MBA CAP 2025 Final Merit List will then be shown on July 24, 2025. The forthcoming rounds of the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) will be based on this proven list. Soon after the final merit list, which usually signals the start of CAP Round 1, candidates will carefully choose their desired MBA/MMS colleges and courses by filling out and confirming their online selection forms.
