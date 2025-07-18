MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2025 Today at cetcell.mahacet.org; Submit Grievances from Tomorrow Onwards

MAH MBA CET Provisional Merit List 2025: The Maharashtra MBA Common Entrance Test (MAH MBA CET) 2025 tentative merit list will be made public today, July 18, by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. On the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, candidates can view the MAH MBA CET CAP 2025 merit list.

Candidates have until July 19 to July 21 to file complaints if they notice any inconsistencies in the MAH MBA CET 2025 provisional list. July 24 is when the final merit list will be released. The MHT CET merit list 2025, which will show the seats assigned to the candidates, will be made public in three stages.The provisional merit list for Maharashtra and All India's MAH MBA CET 2025 will be released independently by the State Cell. Following the process of document verification, the merit list is made public.