Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Result Details Here

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025: JCECEB has begun the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Counselling today, July 3, 2025 on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. candidates can check their results as well as the OMR sheets online on the official website.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 3, 2025, 12:27 IST
JCECEB Jharkhand Counselling 2025 begin today, July 3, 2025.
JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Counseling today, July 3, 2025. The board released the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 on July 2, 2025. The results are published on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also get their exam OMR sheet online now. 

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Overview 

Check the important details related to JCECEB Jharkhand Examinations 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Jharkhand Polytechnic Examination

Board name 

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)

Result name 

Polytechnic Entrance (PECE) Result 2025

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

State 

Jharkhand 

Stream 

Engineering 

Level 

Diploma 

Question paper sets

4

Exam date 

May 18, 2025

Result date 

July 2, 2025

Online counselling date

July 3, 2025

Counselling Fee

General/ EWS/ BC-I/ BC-II: INR 400

SC/ ST/ Female (all categories):INR 250

Partial Admission Fee: INR 1000

Participating institutions 

Government Polytechnic Institutes

PPP-mode Institutes

Private Polytechnic Colleges

Government institutions 

Jharkhand Government Mini Tool Room & Training Centre (Ranchi) 

Government Tool Room & Training Centre (Dumka)

JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 Important Dates 

The following table includes all the important dates related to JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025:

Event 

Date 

Exam date 

May 18, 2025

Result date 

July 2, 2025

Online counselling date

July 3, 2025

Provisional answer key release date 

May 20, 2025

Objection last date 

May 23, 2025

JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 and Admission Process

The following table follows the JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 and Admission Process for admissions in diploma engineering courses across Jharkhand in different private as well as government participating institutions:

Event

First Round (Dates)

Second Round (Dates)

Third and Final Round (Dates)

Vacant Seat dates

-

July 21, 2025

August 3, 2025

Online Registration & Choice Filling window

July 3 - July 8, 2025

July 21 - July 24, 2025

August 3 - August 5, 2025

Choice Editing dates

July 9 - July 10, 2025

July 25, 2025

-

Seat Allotment Result date

July 13, 2025

July 27, 2025

August 7, 2025

Download Allotment Letter & Admission

July 14 - July 19, 2025

July 28 - August 1, 2025

August 8 - August 11, 2025

