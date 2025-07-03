Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Result Details Here

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Counseling today, July 3, 2025. The board released the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 on July 2, 2025. The results are published on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also get their exam OMR sheet online now.
JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Overview
Check the important details related to JCECEB Jharkhand Examinations 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Jharkhand Polytechnic Examination
|
Board name
|
Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
|
Result name
|
Polytechnic Entrance (PECE) Result 2025
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|
State
|
Jharkhand
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Level
|
Diploma
|
Question paper sets
|
4
|
Exam date
|
May 18, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 2, 2025
|
Online counselling date
|
July 3, 2025
|
Counselling Fee
|
General/ EWS/ BC-I/ BC-II: INR 400
SC/ ST/ Female (all categories):INR 250
Partial Admission Fee: INR 1000
|
Participating institutions
|
Government Polytechnic Institutes
PPP-mode Institutes
Private Polytechnic Colleges
|
Government institutions
|
Jharkhand Government Mini Tool Room & Training Centre (Ranchi)
Government Tool Room & Training Centre (Dumka)
JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 Important Dates
The following table includes all the important dates related to JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Exam date
|
May 18, 2025
|
Result date
|
July 2, 2025
|
Online counselling date
|
July 3, 2025
|
Provisional answer key release date
|
May 20, 2025
|
Objection last date
|
May 23, 2025
JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 and Admission Process
The following table follows the JCECEB Jharkhand Counseling 2025 and Admission Process for admissions in diploma engineering courses across Jharkhand in different private as well as government participating institutions:
|
Event
|
First Round (Dates)
|
Second Round (Dates)
|
Third and Final Round (Dates)
|
Vacant Seat dates
|
-
|
July 21, 2025
|
August 3, 2025
|
Online Registration & Choice Filling window
|
July 3 - July 8, 2025
|
July 21 - July 24, 2025
|
August 3 - August 5, 2025
|
Choice Editing dates
|
July 9 - July 10, 2025
|
July 25, 2025
|
-
|
Seat Allotment Result date
|
July 13, 2025
|
July 27, 2025
|
August 7, 2025
|
Download Allotment Letter & Admission
|
July 14 - July 19, 2025
|
July 28 - August 1, 2025
|
August 8 - August 11, 2025
