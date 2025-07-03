Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025 Starts at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in, Check Result Details Here

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has started the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Counseling today, July 3, 2025. The board released the JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic Result 2025 on July 2, 2025. The results are published on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. Students can also get their exam OMR sheet online now.

JCECEB Jharkhand Polytechnic 2025 Overview

Check the important details related to JCECEB Jharkhand Examinations 2025 here: