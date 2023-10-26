JK MSc Nursing Round 2 Counselling 2023 Tomorrow, Check Documents Required Here

JK MSc Nursing Round 2 Counselling 2023: Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will conduct the physical counselling for the JK MSc Nursing course round 2 tomorrow: October 27, 2023, in offline mode. Candidates who have secured marks upto 25 in the Common Entrance Test conducted by the Board for the MSc Nursing course are advised to attend the counselling at the BOPEE office in Jammu/Srinagar.

As per the given details, candidates who are participating for the first time in the counseling process are advised to deposit a prescribed amount of Rs 1,000 as a counseling fee on the day of Counseling through POS machines available at the BOPEE office Jammu/Srinagar through the Debit/Credit card.

Check the official notice here

Documents required for JK MSc Nursing round 2 counselling 2023

Registered candidates are advised to bring all the below-mentioned documents in the original form at the time of the JK MSc Nursing counselling 2023.

Marks card of B.Sc. Nursing / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing / B.Sc. Hons. Nursing Course with55% marks

Domicile certificate of UT of J&K and for the candidates of UT of Ladakh

ST Certificate issued by the Competent Authority of Ladakh shall be treated as Domicile Certificate

One Year work experience after B.Sc. Nursing / Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Certificate as a Registered Nurse or Registered Midwifery or equivalent with any State/UT Nursing Council

Category certificate

JK MSc Nursing Round 2 Counselling 2023

As per the released notice, all the concerned candidates are hereby informed that the upgradation/allotment of seats during the 2nd Upgradation/Allotment Round of Counseling shall be strictly on the basis of merit cum preferences filled by them on the day of counseling in their preference forms.

Eligible and willing candidates shall have to report at the BOPEE offices in Jammu / Srinagar for Registration/Attendance & fulfillment of other formalities, from 8.30 am. to 10 am on the day/date of counseling.

