JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Registration Starts Today; Check Application Fees Here

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2024: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) begins the class 10 registrations today: November 29, 2023. Students who are going to appear in the upcoming exams must apply on the official website: jkbose.nic.in.It is advisable to register before the last date as no extensions may be granted.

According to the official schedule, the deadline for JKBOSE 10th registrations 2024 is December 13. Meanwhile, the board has instructed the students who changed their subjects in 12th to reappear in class 11 for a similar subject. Also, class 10 to 12 students living in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh (soft and hard zones) must submit their resignation forms through the official website.

JKBOSE Class 10 Exam 2024 Registration Fees

Check out the registration fee below:

Class Students Fee Dates Class 10 Candidates with five compulsory subjects Rs 1,120 November 29 to December 13 Candidates with additional/ optional subject(s) 5+ Rs 1,320 November 29 to December 13

How to Register for JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2024?

Students going to appear in the upcoming exams must register for class 10 exams by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 10 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

JKBOSE Class 10 Exams 2024

Students who have a disability of 40% or more do not have to pay the registration fee. Also, students must have their exam forms attested by the school head and principal before submitting them to the sub-branch.

