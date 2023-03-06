JNU 6th Convocation 2023 to be Held on March 10, Get Details Here

JNU Convocation 2023: As per the latest updates, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will organize its 6th convocation ceremony on March 10, 2023. The event will be conducted at the All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) auditorium. A total of 948 Ph.D. students will be receiving their degrees this year. JNU 6th Convocation 2023 will be graced with the presence of Chief Guest President Droupadi Murmu.

Further, the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be the guest of honour at the event. Principal scientific advisor to the government, professor AK Sood will be the special guest on this occasion. V K Saraswat, Chancellor of the University will preside over the function, and it will be officiated by the vice-chancellor of the university, professor Santishree D Pandit.

JNU Previous Convocations

JNU hold its first-ever convocation in 1972. Afterward, the practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of 46 years when JNU chancellor Dr. V K Saraswat was the chief guest. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the 3rd convocation in 2019. It also saw protests by students due to the hike in hostel fees. It then forced the thenHRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to stay inside the place for around six hours.

JNU VC Withdraws New Rules Stipulating Fines Up To Rs 50K For Violence

Meanwhile, JNU has recently withdrawn the rules which stated that the students can face a fine of Rs 50,000 for physical violence, abuse, and holding dharna on campus. The VC Santishree D Pandit claimed that she was not aware of such a document being spread.

The decision has been taken after the 10-page document caused a stir reaction from students and teachers, who have labelled the act as draconian. Later, Chief Proctor Rajnish Kumar Mishra issued a notification saying the document on rules and discipline of JNU students is withdrawn, citing administrative reasons.

