JNU Admissions 2022: List 3 for UG, COP and Integrated PG Admissions Released at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; Get Direct Link Here

JNU UG Admission 2022 List 3: Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU Merit List and Supernumerary List online for Undergraduate, COP and Integrated Postgraduate programme admissions. Candidates who have qualified the CUET UG 2022 exams and are eligible for the counselling procedure can visit the official website of the JNU Entrance Exam Portal to check List 3 of Admissions.

Candidates are required to login through the link given to check the JNU List 3 for Admissions. Candidates can visit the official website and enter the JNU 2022 Application Number and Password in the link provided.

JNU Round 3 Merit List is available on the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. A direct link for students to check the JNU List 3 for BA, COP, and Integrated programme admissions is also available below.

JNU Admissions 2022 List 3: BA (Hons) - Click Here

JNU Admission 2022 List 3: COP - Click Here

JNU Admission 2022 List 3: Integrated PG- Click Here

JNU Admission Schedule

According to the dates provided in the schedule, the Physical Verification of Admission/ Registration of Selected candidates will be from November 1 to 4, 2022. The final list for JNU Admissions will be released on the official website by November 9, 2022.

How to check JNU Round 3 Admission Merit List 2022

The JNU round 3 Merit List for UG, COP, and Integrated programme is available on the official JNU Admission portal. Each list has been issued separately. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the JNU 3rd Merit and Supernumerary List.

Step 1: Visit the JNU Official website

Step 2: Click on JNU Admission portal

Step 3: Click on the Result of List 3 link on the side panel

Step 4: Enter the Application Number and Password in the link given

Step 5: Download the Merit List for further admission procedure

JNU this year is conducting admissions for the Undergraduate, DOP and Integrated Postgraduate programmes through the CUET entrance exam scores. Only those candidates who have qualified the CUET Examinations were eligible to apply for the JNU 2022 Admission procedure.

