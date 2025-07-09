JNU UG Admission 2025 Registration Start at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details here

JNU UG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply by visiting the official admission portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is 15 July 2025.
The university will also offer a correction window from 16 July to 17 July 2025. During this period, applicants can make necessary changes to their submitted forms. This correction facility will also be available through the same official portal. Admissions to both UG and COP courses at JNU will be based on candidates’ performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. After the entrance process, the university is expected to release the first merit list in the third week of July. Admission and registration of shortlisted candidates will start immediately after the release of the merit list.
How To Download JNU UG Admissions 2025?
Applicants can download the JNU UG, COP admissions 2025 by following these steps:
Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the official website.
-
Click on the UG/COP 2025 admission website.
-
Enter your personal information and CUET 2025 login credentials to register.
-
Complete the application and attach the necessary files.
-
After paying the application cost, send in the completed form.
-
For future use, keep a duplicate of the confirmation page.
JNU UG Admission in 2025: Important dates
Jawaharlal Nehru University applicants can review the key dates, such as the JNU registration and merit list dates, below.
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online submission of the application form
|
July 8 to July 15, 2025
|
Correction of particulars in the online application
|
July 16 to July 17, 2025
|
Publication of first merit lists for admissions (tentative)
|
July 23, 2025
Related Stories
Who All Can Apply for Admission to JNU in 2025?
According to the JNU prospectus 2025, entrance exam results will determine admission to undergraduate programs at the university. For reference, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will assign seats based on the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to the BTech program at JNU. In addition, the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 will be used to determine admission to BA, BSc, and COP programs. Therefore, before completing the JNU admission form 2025, students should confirm that they meet the requirements for their intended program.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation