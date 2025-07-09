JNU UG Admission 2025 Registration Start at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details here

JNU UG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply by visiting the official admission portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is 15 July 2025.

The university will also offer a correction window from 16 July to 17 July 2025. During this period, applicants can make necessary changes to their submitted forms. This correction facility will also be available through the same official portal. Admissions to both UG and COP courses at JNU will be based on candidates’ performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. After the entrance process, the university is expected to release the first merit list in the third week of July. Admission and registration of shortlisted candidates will start immediately after the release of the merit list.