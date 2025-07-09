Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JNU UG Admission 2025 Registration Start at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Details here

JNU UG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has commenced online registration for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programs for the 2025-26 academic year. Applications must be submitted by July 15, 2025, and admissions are mostly determined on CUET 2025 scores. The dates of the adjustment window are July 16–17, 2025. The third week of July is when the first merit list is expected to be released, after which the chosen applicants will be admitted and registered. Students who wish to apply using the official portal, jnuee.jnu.ac.in, must make sure they match certain program eligibility requirements.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 9, 2025, 15:25 IST
JNU UG Admission 2025 Registration Starts
JNU UG Admission 2025 Registration Starts
Register for Result Updates

JNU UG Admission 2025: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has opened the registration process for its Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply by visiting the official admission portal jnuee.jnu.ac.in. The last date to submit the application form is 15 July 2025.

The university will also offer a correction window from 16 July to 17 July 2025. During this period, applicants can make necessary changes to their submitted forms. This correction facility will also be available through the same official portal. Admissions to both UG and COP courses at JNU will be based on candidates’ performance in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2025. After the entrance process, the university is expected to release the first merit list in the third week of July. Admission and registration of shortlisted candidates will start immediately after the release of the merit list.

How To Download JNU UG Admissions 2025?

Applicants can download the JNU UG, COP admissions 2025 by following these steps:

Visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in, the official website.

  • Click on the UG/COP 2025 admission website.

  • Enter your personal information and CUET 2025 login credentials to register.

  • Complete the application and attach the necessary files.

  • After paying the application cost, send in the completed form.

  • For future use, keep a duplicate of the confirmation page.

JNU UG Admission in 2025: Important dates

Jawaharlal Nehru University applicants can review the key dates, such as the JNU registration and merit list dates, below. 

Event

Dates

Online submission of the application form

July 8 to July 15, 2025

Correction of particulars in the online application

July 16 to July 17, 2025

Publication of first merit lists for admissions (tentative)

July 23, 2025

Related Stories

Who All Can Apply for Admission to JNU in 2025? 

According to the JNU prospectus 2025, entrance exam results will determine admission to undergraduate programs at the university. For reference, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will assign seats based on the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for admission to the BTech program at JNU. In addition, the Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2025 will be used to determine admission to BA, BSc, and COP programs. Therefore, before completing the JNU admission form 2025, students should confirm that they meet the requirements for their intended program.


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News