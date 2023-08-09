JNVST 2024 Class 6 Selection Test Applications Extended, Apply Until August 17

JNVST Class 6 Applications: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the last date for candidates to register for the JNVST class six entrance test. According to the revised schedule candidates applying for the JNV selection test for class 6 can now submit their applications until August 17, 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to submit their class 6 entrance test applications.

To submit the applications for the class 6 entrance test candidates are required to first complete the registration process through the link given online. Eligible candidates must make sure to enter all relevant details in the link given.

The JNVST Class 6 entrance test registration is a single-stage process. The link for students to apply for the entrance test is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. A direct link for students to submit the online application is also available here.

JNVST Class 6 Online Application - Click Here

Steps to Apply for JNVST Class 6 Entrance Test

The link for students to register and apply for the JNVST Class six entrance test is available on the official website of NVS. Candidates can follow the steps given here to submit their applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Step 2: Click on the class 6 entrance online application submission link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the registration link

Step 4: Fill out the details in the online application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates will be allowed to apply for JNVST only once. In the verification process if it is found that the candidate had earlier applied in the previous years they will not be considered. The following scanned copies must be uploaded when filling out the JNVST class 6 application form

Candidates signature image

Parents signature image

Candidates passport size photograph

Certificate signed by parent and candidate and verified by Headmaster

Residence Certificate of the parent issued by a competent Government Authority

