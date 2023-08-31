JNVST 2024: NVS Class 6 Registration ends today, apply soon at navodaya.gov.in

JNVST 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will be closing the class 6 registration window for admission today - August 31. Interested parents or students can fill up the JNVST class 6 registration form 2024 in online mode at navodaya.gov.in, cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs and cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/Index/Registration.

They can also make corrections in the JNVST class 6 application form till September 2, 2023. A maximum of 80 students are admitted in Class VI in each Vidyalaya through a Selection Test subject to the availability of suitable candidates. At least, 75% of the seats in a district will be filled by students provisionally selected from rural areas of the district.

How to apply for navodaya.gov.in class 6 admission online?

Candidates can apply for JNVST admission in online mode by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select NVS class 6 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 4: Submit the JNVST application form and pay the prescribed application fee

Step 5: Save the confirmation page and download it for future references

What details can be edited in NVS Class 6 application form 2024?

As per the updates, those who have filled up the application form can also make necessary changes if required. To do so, they have to visit the official website and login. Further, they can make changes in the below-mentioned fields:

Gender

Category

Area

Disability

Medium of JNVST 2024 examination

Who are eligible for NVS Class 6th Admission 2024?

Those who are studying in class 6 in a district are allowed to apply for admission to JNV in the same district only. Only the bonafide residents from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located and studying class V in the same district can apply for admission.

Those who are seeking admission should not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014. Also, those who have passed class 5 before the session 2023-24 or repeating are not allowed. They have to submit the bonafide residence certificate of the parent at the time document verification process after the provisional selection.

