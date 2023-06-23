JNVST Registration 2024 For Class 6 Admissions Begins at navodaya.gov.in, Know Eligibility Criteria Here

JNVST Registration 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the registration for class 6 admissions online. Students and their respective parents can complete JNVST registration form 2024 at the official website: navodaya.gov.in. The last date to fill up the application form for NVS class 6 admission is August 10, 2023.

The Navodaya 6th class admission test 2024 will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1 and 2. The phase one JNVST exam will be held on November 4, 2023, at 11:30 am, and the phase two exam will take place on January 20, 2024, at 11:30 am.

NVS Class 6 Admission Dates 2024

JNV Selection Test for admission to class VI will be held in two phases as given below. Apart from that those appearing for the exam can check the last date to apply and other important dates provided in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JNVST 6th admission August 10, 2023 NVS Class 6 Phase 1 Exam November 4 at 11:30 AM JNVST 6th Phase 2 Exam January 20 at 11:30 AM

Who are eligible to apply for JNVST Registration 2024 for Class 6th Admission?

As per the prescribed eligibility criteria, the candidates’ admission to class 6 in a JNV is district-specific. An applicant may only apply for admission to JNV in the district in which they are currently enrolled in class V.

Only candidates who are the residents of the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located and are enrolled in class 5 in the same district are eligible to apply for admission.

They must have completed class 5 in 2023–2024 at one of the Government-run or government-recognized schools in the same District.

Those who have already passed class 5 before the academic year 2023–2024 are not eligible, nor are repeat applicants. Such candidates will not be permitted to appear for the JNVST 2024 if discovered.

Important Documents Required For NVS Class 6 Registration 2024

While applying, students or their respective parent/guardian have to upload the prescribed documents. They can check below the list of documents required while NVS class 6th admission 2024 registration:

Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format

Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by Government Authority

Passport size photographs

Signature of parent

Signature of candidate

How to register for Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti class 6th Admission 2024?

Candidates can apply for JNVST admission in online mode by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select NVS class 6 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 4: Submit the JNVST application form and pay the prescribed application fee

Step 5: Save the confirmation page and download it for future references

