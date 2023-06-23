Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023: Check Past Years Result Date and Official Links to download KSEAB 10th Supply Marksheet

  1. Home
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: KSEAB is likely to soon declare the class 10th supplementary result online. Students can download their SSLC marksheet at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Get latest updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 23, 2023 12:59 IST
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2023 Date: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the class 10th supplementary results soon. As per past trends and media reports, it is expected that SSLC supplementary result 2023 can be declared by July. However, an official confirmation is still awaited regarding the release of KSEAB 10th supply result. 

Students can check their results at: kseeb.karnataka.gov.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. They have to use their required login credentials: registration number and date of birth to download their Karnataka SSLC supplementary marksheet. The board conducted SSLC supplementary exams in Karnataka from June 12 to 19, 2023. 

Previous Year’s Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Date

As per the past trends, it is likely that class 10th supplementary result will be announced by July. Students can check below the last few year’s result announcement date: 

Years 

SSLC Result Date 

2023

July 2023 (Expected) 

2022

July 21, 2022 at 12 PM

2021

October 11, 2021 (COVID-19)

2020

October 16, 2020 (COVID-19)

2019

July 12, 2019

2018

July 20, 2018

Where To Check KSEAB Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023?

To check SSLC Karnataka supply results, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Karnataka board might not work. In that case, students can download their class 10th supplementary marksheet at these websites:

  • kseeb.karnataka.gov.in
  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in

How to download Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Marksheet 2023? 

Students have to check their class 10th supply result online by visiting the above-mentioned websites. They can go through the steps to know how to download the SSLC marksheet: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: karresults.nic.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result Link 
  • Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen 
  • Step 4: Enter the registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: SSLC result marksheet will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout or screenshot

