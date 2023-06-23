AP SSC Supply Result 2023 Declared, Know How to Download Marks Memo Here

AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the results for class 10 or SSC supplementary exam today, June 23, in online mode. Students who have appeared for the supplementary exams can check and download their AP SSC supplementary results from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in.

They are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as roll number and other details to get their AP SSC supplementary result 2023. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the AP class 10th supply exams from June 2 to 10, 2023. It is advisable for the students to keep their supplementary exam admit cards along with them to check their results.

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

Manabadi AP 10th Supply Result 2023

Details mentioned on the AP SSC Supply Marks Memo 2023

After downloading the Manabadi class 10th supplementary results 2023, students are advised to go through all the below-given details that are mentioned on it.

Students name Hall ticket number Subject-wise marks obtained by the student Total marks scored by the student Grade Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check Manabadi AP 10th Supplementary Result 2023 online?

The AP board SSC supplementary exam results can be accessed online once released. Students can follow the below-given steps to check the Andhra Pradesh 10th supply exam results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEAP Andhra Pradesh board - bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: After this, click on the AP SSC supplementary result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the required details such as AP 10th supplementary hall ticket number

Step 4: The supplementary results will be displayed in the new window

Step 5: Go through the details and download the SSC supplementary result for further use

Andhra Pradesh SSC Result 2023

The AP board SSC result was announced on May 6, 2023. This year, the overall pass percentage of class 10 is recorded at 72.26%. A total of 6,64,152 students registered for the class 10th exams out of which 6,09,081 students appeared.

