HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check BSEH 10, 12 Schedule Here

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023: Board of School Education Haryana has released the compartment exam dates for classes 10th and 12th today. The datesheet has been released for Haryana Board secondary and senior secondary Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, and Special Chance examination. HBSE compartment exam will be held for those students who qualified but failed in one subject.

As per BSEH Haryana timetable released, the class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 21, 2023, and conducted in a single shift- from 2 to 5 pm. Whereas HBSE Class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects.

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 for Class 12

Students can check below the table to know the subject-wise compartment exam dates:

Subject Name HBSE Compartment Exam Date Mathematics July 21, 2023 Science July 22, 2023 Social Science July 24, 2023 English July 25, 2023 Hindi July 26, 2023 Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu July 27, 2023 IT & ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, Home Science, Drawing, Agriculture Computer Science, Animal Husbandry Dance, Physical and Health Education Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel-Tourism & Hospitality, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance Services, Banking and Insurance Services, Patient Care Assistant, Music (MHV) July 27, 2023 Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL) and Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPRGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) July 28, 2023

HBSE 12th Compartment Exam Dates 2023

The class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects. Check below the datesheet:

Subject Names BSEH 12 Compartment Exam Date English (Core/Elective), Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core), Sanskrit Urdu, Accountancy, Business Studies, Public Administration, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Physics Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics July 20, 2023 (2 to 5 PM)

Check Haryana HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 Date PDF Here

Exam Day Guidelines for Haryana Board BSEH Compartment Exams 2023

Students will be allowed to appear in the examination only if they have their admit card with a scanned photograph

Calculators, and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall, if found U.M.C. will

be registered

In case of emergency, Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176

(Ext. Secondary Branch-167, Conduct Branch 161 & 175, Fax No. 01664-244175

All instructions issued while appearing in examination centres will be strictly adhered to by

the students

They have to follow all instructions given as mentioned in HBSE 10, 12 compartment exams

