HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check BSEH 10, 12 Schedule Here

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023: Board of School Education Haryana has released the compartment exam dates for classes 10th and 12th today. The datesheet has been released for Haryana Board secondary and senior secondary Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, and Special Chance examination. HBSE compartment exam will be held for those students who qualified but failed in one subject.
As per BSEH Haryana timetable released, the class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 21, 2023, and conducted in a single shift- from 2 to 5 pm. Whereas HBSE Class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects.
HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 for Class 12
Students can check below the table to know the subject-wise compartment exam dates:
|
Subject Name
|
HBSE Compartment Exam Date
|
Mathematics
|
July 21, 2023
|
Science
|
July 22, 2023
|
Social Science
|
July 24, 2023
|
English
|
July 25, 2023
|
Hindi
|
July 26, 2023
|
Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu
|
July 27, 2023
|
IT & ITES (Information Technology & Enabling
Services, Home Science, Drawing, Agriculture
Computer Science, Animal Husbandry
Dance, Physical and Health Education Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel-Tourism & Hospitality, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance Services, Banking and Insurance Services, Patient Care Assistant, Music (MHV)
|
July 27, 2023
|
Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL) and Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPRGAT SANSKRIT
VIDYAPEETH)
|
July 28, 2023
HBSE 12th Compartment Exam Dates 2023
The class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects. Check below the datesheet:
|
Subject Names
|
BSEH 12 Compartment Exam Date
|
English (Core/Elective), Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core), Sanskrit
Urdu, Accountancy, Business Studies, Public Administration, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Physics
Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics
|
July 20, 2023 (2 to 5 PM)
Check Haryana HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 Date PDF Here
Exam Day Guidelines for Haryana Board BSEH Compartment Exams 2023
- Students will be allowed to appear in the examination only if they have their admit card with a scanned photograph
- Calculators, and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall, if found U.M.C. will
- be registered
- In case of emergency, Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176
- (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, Conduct Branch 161 & 175, Fax No. 01664-244175
- All instructions issued while appearing in examination centres will be strictly adhered to by
- the students
- They have to follow all instructions given as mentioned in HBSE 10, 12 compartment exams
