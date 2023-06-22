  1. Home
HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check BSEH 10, 12 Schedule Here

Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023: HBSE has issued the Haryana Board compartment exam 2023 timetable for Classes 10, 12. As per the datesheet, the secondary and senior secondary compartment exams will begin on July 21 and July 20 respectively. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 19:42 IST
HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023: Board of School Education Haryana has released the compartment exam dates for classes 10th and 12th today. The datesheet has been released for Haryana Board secondary and senior secondary Compartment, Additional, Partial/Full Improvement, and Special Chance examination. HBSE compartment exam will be held for those students who qualified but failed in one subject.

As per BSEH Haryana timetable released, the class 10 compartment examination will begin on July 21, 2023, and conducted in a single shift- from 2 to 5 pm. Whereas HBSE Class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects.

HBSE Haryana Board Compartment Exam Dates 2023 for Class 12 

Students can check below the table to know the subject-wise compartment exam dates: 

Subject Name 

HBSE Compartment Exam Date 

Mathematics

July 21, 2023

Science

July 22, 2023

Social Science 

July 24, 2023

English

July 25, 2023

Hindi

July 26, 2023

Punjabi/Sanskrit/Urdu

July 27, 2023

IT & ITES (Information Technology & Enabling

Services, Home Science, Drawing, Agriculture

Computer Science, Animal Husbandry

Dance, Physical and Health Education Retail, Security, Automobile, IT & ITES, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Agriculture Paddy Farming, Travel-Tourism & Hospitality, Apparel Fashion Design, Banking and Finance Services, Banking and Insurance Services, Patient Care Assistant, Music (MHV)

July 27, 2023

Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL) and Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPRGAT SANSKRIT

VIDYAPEETH)

July 28, 2023

HBSE 12th Compartment Exam Dates 2023 

The class 12 or senior secondary compartment exam will be conducted on July 20 from 2 to 5 pm for all subjects. Check below the datesheet: 

Subject Names

BSEH 12 Compartment Exam Date 

English (Core/Elective), Hindi (Core/Elective)/ English Special in Lieu of Hindi (Core), Sanskrit

Urdu, Accountancy, Business Studies, Public Administration, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science, Psychology, Sociology, Physics

Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics

July 20, 2023 (2 to 5 PM)

Check Haryana HBSE Compartment Exam 2023 Date PDF Here

Exam Day Guidelines for Haryana Board BSEH Compartment Exams 2023 

  • Students will be allowed to appear in the examination only if they have their admit card with a scanned photograph
  • Calculators, and mobile phones are not permitted in the examination hall, if found U.M.C. will
  • be registered
  • In case of emergency, Whatsapp No. 8816840349 PABX Nos. 01664-244171 to 244176
  • (Ext. Secondary Branch-167, Conduct Branch 161 & 175, Fax No. 01664-244175
  •  All instructions issued while appearing in examination centres will be strictly adhered to by
  • the students
  • They have to follow all instructions given as mentioned in HBSE 10, 12 compartment exams



