UP Board Improvement, Compartment Exam 2023 Date and Time Confirmed, Check UPMSP Class 10, 12 Schedule Here

UP Board 10, 12 Exams 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the improvement and compartment exam date and time for classes 10th, 12th students. As per the schedule released, the UP Board High School, Inter exam improvement and compartment exam will be held on July 15. All the students who could not qualify in the exam or those willing to improve their scores and have registered for it can appear for UP Board Improvement and Compartment exam 2023.

Along with the exam date, the officials have also released important guidelines for the students and respective schools. Earlier, the board announced the result of classes 10th 12th online on April 25, 2023. The overall pass percentage of UP board high school results stood at 89.78%, while it was 75.52% for UP inter results 2023.

UP Board 10 Improvement/Compartment Exams 2023 Date and Time

As per the official notice, the UPMSP improvement exam will be held from 8 to 11:15 am. Check table below for detailed information:

Events Date and Time UPMSP 10 Improvement/Compartment Exam Date July 15, 2023 UP Board 10 Improvement/Compartment Exam Time 8 to 11:15 AM

UP Board 12 Compartment Exam 2023 Date and Time

The class 12 compartment exam of UP Board will be conducted from 2 to 5:15 pm. Go through the table to get more details:

Events Date and Time UP 12th Compartment Exam Date July 15, 2023 UP Board 12 Compartment Exam Time 2 to 5:15 PM

UP Board Improvement Exam Date and Time Official Notice PDF

Students can check below the notice pdf mentioning the exam conducting date and time of UPMSP:

Guidelines Regarding UPMSP 10, 12 Improvement and Compartment Exam 2023

According to the guidelines released by the Madjyamik Shiksha Parishad, students appearing for UP board class 10 and 12 improvement and compartment exam have to reach the exam centres 45 minutes prior to the exam time.

The exam will be held at the specified centres by the officials.

They have to carry their admit card to appear in the exam.

Also Read: AP SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Expected to be Declared Soon, Check Result Details Here