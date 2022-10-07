JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Counselling Allotment Results Tomorrow at josaa.nic.in, Check details here

JoSAA round 4 Counselling Results: JoSAA 2022 Counselling Results for Round 4 will be announced tomorrow - October 8, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the JoSAA 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website of JoSAA 2022 to check the counselling allotment result.

A total of Six rounds will be conducted for JoSAA 2022 Counselling. After the JoSAA 2022 Round 4 allotment results are announced, candidates who have been allotted seats can complete the online reporting, Document upload, fee payment, and response to query until October 10, 2022. The Initiation of Withdrawal of seat / Exit from the seat allocation process (Round 4) will be on October 9 and 10, 2022, and the Withdrawal Query Response will be until October 11, 2022.

Special Round Counselling

After the six rounds of counselling are conducted a special round for NIT+System will be conducted. The Initiation of Withdrawal of seat (Round 6) will be from October 16, 2022 – October 17, 2022, and the Withdrawal Query Response: October 16, 2022, to October 18, 2022. The Online payment of the Partial Admission Fee (PAF) from October 19, 2022, to October 21, 2022.

The special rounds will be conducted for the admissions to the vacant seats left in the NIT+System after the counselling rounds are conducted. The special round will be conducted through the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). The schedule for the CSAB counselling 2022 will be released after the JoSAA 2022 Counselling is completed.

Also Read: JoSAA 2022 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results on October 8, Check allotment details here