JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule: Registration Begins from 12th Sept, Check Details at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Schedule (OUT): Finally, the JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2022 has been released officially. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JoSAA Counseling 2022 for admission to IITs, NITs and other 114 technical education institutions will begin from 12th Sept 2022. The counselling process will be held for candidates who qualified the JEE Advanced 2022 and JEE Main 2022 Examination and want to participate in the seat allotment process for premier technology institutions. Candidates who are qualified to participate in the JoSAA Counselling 2022 will get complete details and updates for the same via the official website - josaa.nic.in. Alternatively, direct link to the same has also been placed below, using which candidates can access the counselling schedule easily:

Click here to reach JoSAA Website - Direct Link (Available Now)

JoSAA Counselling for 114 Technical Institutions

According to the details shard by the exam authority, the JoSAA Counselling 2022 will be held to streamline admission process and seat allotment to technical courses at over 114 institutions. This means that candidates who have qualified JEE Main 2022 and JEE Advanced 2022 entrance exams, will be required to participate in the JosAA Counselling 2022 process to finalize their seat allotment. The counselling process for both the entrance exams would begin only after the IIT JEE Advanced 2022 Exam concludes. In total around 114 institutions will participate in the JoSAA Counselling Process 2022. This includes, 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs).

JoSAA Counselling Schedule 2022 After 28th August

As reported earlier, the counselling process for JoSSA 2022 will begin only after JEE Advanced 2022 Exam concludes. The exam for IIT JEE Admissions 2022 is scheduled to be held on 28th August 2022. While the JoSAA Website has been updated with details about 2022 counselling process, the detailed schedule and information brochure is yet to be released for the same. As per tentative estimates, the exam authority is expected to hold 6 Rounds of Counselling for JoSAA 2022 seat allotment. At the completion of the JoSAA 2022 Counselling Process, the authority will also notify a final list for the NIT+ system.

Also Read: Delhi University approves 4 Year UG Courses, Executive Council approves FYUP Syllabi for UGCF 2022