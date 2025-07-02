JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at josaa.nic.in, Check Here

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 2, 2025. Aspirants can visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Overview
Check the important information related to JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Result name
|
JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025
|
Board name
|
Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
josaa.nic.in
|
Participating institutes
|
127 (23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, 47 Other-GFTIs)
How to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Online?
Candidates can follow the given easy steps to check their JoSAA Counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2025 online:
- Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result’ link
- Enter your JEE Main Application Number, password, and security pin set during the registration
- Solve the captcha code
- Press on ‘Login’ button
- Your seat allotment status will appear
- Check and save for future reference
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates
Students can check the important dates related to JoSAA Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Seat Allotment Result 2025
|
July 2, 2025
|
Online Reporting and Fee Payment window
|
July 2 - 4, 2025
|
Fee Payment last date
|
July 4, 2025
|
Fee Payment error resolution last date
|
July 5, 2025
|
Withdrawal Query last date
|
July 5, 2025
What After JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declaration?
Students can choose from the following options after checking their JoSAA COunselling Result 2025 online:
- Accept and Freeze: students must choose this option if they feel satisfied with the seat allotment
- Upgrade or Float: candidates can choose this option if they're anticipating better preferences later
- Withdraw: candidates can leave their counselling by choosing this option before the final round
