JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at josaa.nic.in, Check Here

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 2, 2025. Aspirants can visit the official website at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Overview

Check the important information related to JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here:

Overview Details Result name JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Board name Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Academic year 2025-26 Official website josaa.nic.in Participating institutes 127 (23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, 47 Other-GFTIs)

How to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Online?

Candidates can follow the given easy steps to check their JoSAA Counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2025 online: