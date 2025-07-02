Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Out at josaa.nic.in, Check Here

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 has been released today, July 2, 2025 on the official website at josaa.nic.in. Candidates can apply online and pay the required application fee online till July 4, 2025.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 12:13 IST
JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 out
JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 out
Register for Result Updates

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 today, July 2, 2025. Aspirants can visit the official website at josaa.nic.in

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Overview 

Check the important information related to JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Result name 

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Board name 

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

josaa.nic.in

Participating institutes 

127 (23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 IIITs, IIEST Shibpur, 47 Other-GFTIs)

How to Check JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Online?

Candidates can follow the given easy steps to check their JoSAA Counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2025 online:

  1. Visit the official website at josaa.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘JoSAA 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result’ link
  3. Enter your JEE Main Application Number, password, and security pin set during the registration 
  4. Solve the captcha code 
  5. Press on ‘Login’ button 
  6. Your seat allotment status will appear
  7. Check and save for future reference

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Important Dates

Students can check the important dates related to JoSAA Counselling 2025 here:

Event

Date

Seat Allotment Result 2025

July 2, 2025

Online Reporting and Fee Payment window

July 2 - 4, 2025

Fee Payment last date

July 4, 2025

Fee Payment error resolution last date 

July 5, 2025

Withdrawal Query last date

July 5, 2025

What After JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declaration?

Students can choose from the following options after checking their JoSAA COunselling Result 2025 online:

Related Stories

  • Accept and Freeze: students must choose this option if they feel satisfied with the seat allotment
  • Upgrade or Float: candidates can choose this option if they're anticipating better preferences later
  • Withdraw: candidates can leave their counselling by choosing this option before the final round

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News