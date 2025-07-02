Just 8.25% Indian Graduates Employed in Jobs Profile Matching Their Qualification

There is a job mismatch as a result of India's growing educational infrastructure. According to recent research, an increasing proportion of graduates are overqualified for their positions, which has an effect on both economic efficiency and career happiness.

Strategy and Competitiveness at Harvard Business School, reported that only 8.25% of Indian graduates have jobs congruent with their qualifications, while more than half have jobs which are less skilled than their qualifications. Policymakers and economists are horrified with the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) that has found the Indian labour market to be highly distorted, and that around half of graduates are clerks, machine operators and salespeople (Skill Level 2).

These jobs appear in the National Classification of Occupations (NCO) which has skill categories from levels 1-4, and higher educated people should ideally be in positions that are in the same or a higher skilled category than their level of education.